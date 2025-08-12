STD Diagnostic Market Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Siemens, Abbott, MedMira, QIAGEN, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Diasorin, BioMeriuex, Hologic, Bio-Rad Laboratories

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "STD Diagnostic Market - Testing Technologies & Forecast 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



STD Diagnostic Market is expected to reach US$ 17.93 billion by 2033 from US$ 9.82 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.92% from 2025 to 2033

Increased STD prevalence, public education, government campaigns, improved healthcare facilities, technological advancements in diagnostic equipment, growing need for point-of-care testing, increasing access to healthcare services, and enhanced screening among high-risk populations are the key drivers of the STD diagnostics market.





The STD diagnostic market is growing considerably because of many significant factors. There is greater demand for early and accurate diagnosis because STDs are on the rise globally. Systematic testing is being promoted and public awareness is being enhanced through government programs, awareness campaigns, and education programs. Detection accuracy and speed are enhanced by advances in diagnostic technology, including molecular diagnostics and rapid point-of-care testing.

Markets are supported by increased access to and infrastructure for healthcare, especially in developing countries. The expansion of the market and the growth of innovation are further supported by the increasing high-risk populations, wider acceptance of in-home testing kits, and the use of digital health solutions for tele-diagnostics.



Growth Drivers for the STD Diagnostic Market

Developments in diagnostic technologies



The market is growing due to developments in diagnostic technologies that have significantly enhanced the accessibility, efficiency, and accuracy of sexually transmitted disease (STD) detection. Rapid diagnostic tests, home testing kits, and nucleic acid amplification tests have all revolutionized STD diagnosis by providing convenient and efficient testing choices. These are beneficial in distant or remote areas with poor medical services accessibility. Investments in advanced diagnostic devices have grown with the increased requirement for precise and early detection methods.

In June 2023, a spinout company from the University of Birmingham, Linear Diagnostics, was funded to develop a rapid STI test, the UK National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) reported. In reaction to the urgent need for faster and simpler STI diagnosis, the company is working on a 20-minute test to diagnose gonorrhea and chlamydia. The market is growing due to these technical developments that are enhancing early detection efforts and enhanced patient outcomes.



Government activities and raising awareness



Government actions and growing awareness are the major drivers of the STD diagnostics market growth. STIs are on the rise in many parts of the world, says recent research. WHO Member States had a target in 2022 to reduce the annual syphilis cases from 7.1 million to 0.71 million by 2030, a reduction of ten times. However, in 2022, 8 million new syphilis infections were reported among individuals aged between 15 and 49 years, up by over 1 million.

The greatest increases were in the Americas and Africa. The necessity of reducing STI rates globally while ensuring that all people have access to prevention, care, and treatment has highly contributed to the demand for better and more accessible testing tools. The CDC's "Get Yourself Tested" program has also been essential in encouraging regular STD screening, among high-risk populations, and increasing awareness of the importance of early diagnosis. These markets are being fueled by a growing number of government-sponsored programs to inform the public and boost demand for STD screening services. The market will be fueled by increased focus on treatment and prevention and on regular testing.



Growing incidence of sexually transmitted diseases



One of the primary driving forces for the necessity for improved diagnostic testing is the growing trend of sexually transmitted illnesses (STIs) globally. Rising infection numbers are brought about by several factors, including numerous sexual partners, unsafe sex, and not knowing the prevention techniques. An estimated one million people contract a STI daily according to the World Health Organization. One of the four primary STIs - trichomoniasis, syphilis, gonorrhea, or chlamydia - infects approximately 500 million individuals a year.

The urgency of accurate and timely diagnosis treatments is brought out by the increasing prevalence of these diseases. Governments and healthcare organizations are also funding STI screening programs, which is also expected to grow demand for rapid and accurate diagnosis methods. Advances in self-testing kits, point-of-care testing, and molecular diagnostics have significantly contributed to market growth. Improving early detection, treatment results, and infection control measures has been high on the agenda of healthcare professionals.



Challenges in the STD Diagnostic Market

Social Stigma and Privacy Concerns



The market for STD testing is severely hampered by social stigma and privacy issues. Underdiagnosis and untreated infections result from people avoiding testing out of fear of being judged, discriminated against, or having their privacy violated. This stigma is frequently a result of societal, religious, or cultural traditions that have a negative perception of STDs.

People are deterred from getting tested at clinics or medical institutions by privacy concerns over sensitive health information. Consequently, there may be less demand for STD testing, especially in conservative or low-income areas. Increased knowledge, private testing choices, and the provision of discrete at-home testing kits are necessary to remove these obstacles and promote broader adoption and use.



Regulatory Hurdles



The market for STD diagnostics is severely hampered by regulatory barriers, which postpone the approval and introduction of novel diagnostic procedures. The licensing procedure is complicated and time-consuming for producers because different nations have different and frequently strict regulatory standards.

Adherence to safety assessments, clinical validation, and quality standards necessitates significant financial outlays, which can be especially taxing for smaller businesses. The market's growth is slowed by these delays, which restrict the supply of quick and creative diagnostic options. Furthermore, regionally disparate restrictions make it more difficult to enter international markets, raise prices, and prevent the broad use of cutting-edge STD detection tools.

Recent Developments in STD Diagnostic Industry

BioLytical Laboratories Inc. declared in March 2025 that its INSTI HIV-1/2 Syphilis Test would be available in Australia. In just 60 seconds, this dual HIV-syphilis test yields results, allowing medical providers to promptly diagnose HIV and syphilis and link patients to care.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. reported in January 2025 that the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) had authorized a labeling update for the OraQuick HIV Self-Test. In contrast to its earlier approval for adults aged 17 and above, this update expands the age range of those eligible for the test to include adolescents aged 14 and above. The goal of this modification is to increase younger people's access to HIV testing.

15. Key Players Analysis

