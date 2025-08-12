Selvam Public Affairs Launches to Drive Policy, Funding and Reputation Wins in Canada and the U.S.

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning public affairs executive and former Google Policy Lead Saeed Selvam today announced the launch of Selvam Public Affairs ( SelvamPA ), a full-service, cross-border firm helping organizations secure funding, navigate crises, and secure regulatory wins across Canada and the U.S.

With more than 20 years of experience advising global brands, heads of government, and senior executives, Selvam founded the firm to serve as a results-driven partner in a rapidly shifting political and economic landscape. The firm offers integrated services spanning government relations, strategic communications, cross-border advisory, executive search and training.

“Today’s leaders don’t just want access, they want a roadmap, traction, and clear ROI,” said Saeed Selvam, Founder & President of Selvam Public Affairs. “We built SelvamPA for organizations that expect public affairs services to perform like any other high-impact business unit: strategically, efficiently, and with outcomes that justify the investment.”

SelvamPA supports clients in Canada and the United States across sectors ranging from technology and education to energy, healthcare, and NGOs at the municipal, provincial, and federal levels.

About Saeed Selvam

Saeed Selvam is a nationally recognized public affairs strategist and trusted advisor to political leaders and global brands. Prior to a senior leadership role at one of Canada’s largest PR agencies, Saeed served as a Global Policy Lead with Google working on high-profile crises like COVID-19 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He also served as Managing Director (Ontario and Federal) of New West Public Affairs, scaled ApplyBoard’s marketing communications strategy and was an informal advisor to the Obama-Biden White House, a Premier of Ontario and two Toronto mayors.

His work has influenced legislation, unlocked millions in public funding, and enhanced brand reputations across sectors.

Saeed is a regular national media commentator, a Millennium Scholar (Government of Canada), recipient of the Lincoln Alexander Award (Government of Ontario), and a Massey Fellow at the University of Toronto. He holds a Master of Public Policy and an Honours Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, both from the University of Toronto.

About Selvam Public Affairs