Castellum, Inc. Teams with Quarrio to Provide Trustworthy Agentic AI for Government

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM) ("Castellum" or the "Company"), a cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and software services company focused on the federal government, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a reseller agreement with Quarrio Corpo r ation , an agentic AI company which delivers its unique TrustworthyAI™ that is accurate, consistent, verifiable and secure.

“We are excited by the opportunity to work with Castellum and leverage their deep knowledge of software deployments, cybersecurity, and electronic warfare with the U.S. Government,” said KG Charles-Harris, CEO of Quarrio. “We believe that organizational processes within the government sector can be enhanced by AI that is accurate and verifiable, and Castellum is an excellent partner for us to pursue that opportunity.”

“Quarrio has developed a world-class agentic AI platform for information retrieval, KPI monitoring and automation of actions. This enhances decision-making on all levels. We believe their data analytics & information retrieval software fits well with the portfolio of products and solutions we are assembling in our newly formed advanced technology products subsidiary,” said Glen Ives, CEO of Castellum . “We look forward to working with KG and his team as we help our government customers glean more insight from the mountain of data which they receive and produce every day.”

About Quarrio

Quarrio Corporation’s ( www.quar r io.com ) deterministic multi-agent AI platform revolutionizes organizational decision-making by providing instant access to accurate real-time information from structured and semi-structured data sources (e.g. financial, case management and logistics applications). This empowers leaders to make informed decisions as changes occur within the organization, enabling immediate action and tangible results. Quarrio is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

About Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM):

Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM) is a cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and software engineering services company focused on the federal government - https://castellumus.com/.

