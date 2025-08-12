One80 Intermediaries officially joins Arrowhead Programs and Bridge Specialty Group

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrowhead Intermediaries, the newly established parent brand for Bridge Specialty Group, Arrowhead Programs and One80 Intermediaries, today announced a new organizational structure, brand identity and leadership framework, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of its specialty distribution platform. These developments aim to strengthen market positioning, enhance operational agility and deliver greater value for stakeholders.

A comprehensive global platform

Arrowhead Intermediaries brings together these industry-leading businesses to form a global insurance distribution platform that offers deep specialization, scale and innovation across wholesale brokerage, program administration and specialty insurance. The organization, led by Chris Walker, chairman, and Steve Boyd, chief executive officer, includes more than 7,000 dedicated teammates and a collective portfolio exceeding $18 billion in premium placed in 2024.

“Arrowhead Intermediaries is built on the strength of highly specialized, entrepreneurial businesses coming together to create something greater than the sum of its parts,” said Walker. “With our collective scale and specialization, we are uniquely positioned to drive meaningful value for our carrier partners, customers and teammates across the globe.”

An operational structure and leadership team poised to accelerate growth

Arrowhead Intermediaries will include three distinct divisions with key senior leader appointments.

Arrowhead Programs : One of the largest portfolios of insurance programs worldwide, offering tailored solutions through managing general administrators (MGAs) and managing general underwriters (MGUs). Tom Kussurelis will lead Arrowhead Programs.



: One of the largest portfolios of insurance programs worldwide, offering tailored solutions through managing general administrators (MGAs) and managing general underwriters (MGUs). will lead Arrowhead Programs. Arrowhead Specialty : A newly established division focused on solutions across affinity and administrative services, captives, reinsurance, travel/accident, warranty, employee benefits, and life & health offerings. Matthew F. Power will lead Arrowhead Specialty.



: A newly established division focused on solutions across affinity and administrative services, captives, reinsurance, travel/accident, warranty, employee benefits, and life & health offerings. will lead Arrowhead Specialty. Bridge Specialty Group: A leading global insurance wholesaler with deep market access, customized solutions and placement precision across lines for complex and emerging risks. Anurag Batta will lead Bridge Specialty Group.



One80 Intermediaries businesses will be integrated across the three divisions, aligning with the combined organization's commitment to enhancing overall customer experience and operational efficiency. While the businesses integrate, the One80 Intermediaries brand will remain as-is, and One80 customers will continue working with the same teams they know and trust.

“This is a defining moment for our organization,” said Boyd. “Our platform provides expanded access and a comprehensive solution for complex and hard-to-place risks—while preserving the deep specialization, local knowledge and talented professionals that have always defined our respective businesses. I’m incredibly excited about what we will achieve together and deliver for the global insurance marketplace.”



About Arrowhead Intermediaries

Arrowhead Intermediaries is a global insurance distribution platform that offers deep specialization, scale, and innovation across wholesale brokerage, program administration, and specialty insurance. With more than 7,000 professionals worldwide and a collective portfolio exceeding $18 billion in premium placed in 2024, Arrowhead delivers a diverse trading platform for insurance carriers as well as expanded access and niche solutions for brokers and customers navigating complex and hard-to-place risks. The platform combines entrepreneurial culture with operational excellence to deliver tailored solutions and long-term value across the insurance ecosystem.

For more information, please visit www.ArrowheadIntermediaries.com.

