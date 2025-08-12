argenx and Tennis Legend Monica Seles Team Up to Raise Awareness of Myasthenia Gravis

Seles speaks out about her diagnosis with MG, a chronic autoimmune disease that causes muscle weakness, which can be severe and significantly impact daily life

Partnership with Seles will highlight the ‘Go for Greater’ MG patient support initiative at the 2025 U.S. Open Tennis Championships

August 12, 2025 6:45 AM EDT

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx SE (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced a partnership with nine-time Grand Slam tennis champion Monica Seles. For the first time ever, Seles is publicly speaking out about her experience with myasthenia gravis (MG) in support of argenx’s Go for Greater initiative. The partnership aims to raise awareness and understanding of MG, and connect those affected with available tools and support resources.

“My MG journey over the past 5 years has not been an easy one. I felt isolated and defeated as many of the activities I enjoyed were no longer physically possible for me. I’ve since realized that by sharing my story, I can raise awareness of this disease, empower patients to advocate for themselves and help them connect with the MG community for support,” said Monica Seles. “I am excited to partner with the argenx team – to inspire others living with MG to rally against this disease, pursue their goals, and live a fulfilling life. We’re all in this together.”

“At argenx, we are committed to supporting the MG community by fostering understanding and connection,” said Karen Massey, Chief Operating Officer, argenx. “We applaud Monica for sharing her personal story and are excited to collaborate with her to amplify the voices of MG patients and caregivers. Her journey and dedication to this cause will help people living with MG engage in meaningful conversations and build a supportive network around this challenging disease. Together, we hope to shine a light of understanding and support for those affected by MG.”

argenx has a long-standing commitment to the MG community, helping to empower patients through programs such as Go for Greater. This program supports patients in achieving a greater quality of living by fostering connections between real people with MG, and offering support and helpful resources. In addition to the new partnership with Seles, argenx is a premier Global sponsor of the upcoming 2025 U.S. Open to amplify awareness of MG on a global stage.

In the U.S., over 120,000 people are living with MG, an autoimmune, neuromuscular condition that causes a variety of symptoms, including weakness in the arms and legs, fatigue, difficulty walking, and blurred and double vision.

For more information about the Go for Greater campaign, visit www.mg-united.com.

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker and is evaluating its broad potential in multiple serious autoimmune diseases while advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , and YouTube .

