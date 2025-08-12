Interactive Entertainment Group Inc. Earns Spot on Inc. 5000 for 5th Time, Ranking No. 2544 on 2025 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies 

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc., the leading media brand for entrepreneurs, today announced that Interactive Entertainment Group Inc. has ranked No. 2544 on its annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

This is the fifth time the company has earned a spot on the list, with previous national rankings in 2024, 2020, 2019, and 2018, as well as regional recognition in the Northeast in 2025, 2024, and 2021. Interactive Entertainment Group Inc. secured its 2025 placement with 165.68% growth over the past three years, marking its strongest performance yet.

“When we first made the list back in 2018, it felt like a dream. To do it five times—and continue climbing—says everything about our team and how far we’ve come,” said Gregg Dukofsky, Founder and Visionary of Interactive Entertainment Group Inc. “I built this company on the belief that experience is irreplaceable. As the world evolves, brands leading with connection, creativity, and engagement are the ones that leave a lasting mark—and I’m proud we get to play a role in bringing that to life.”

Interactive Entertainment Group Inc. pushes the boundaries of experiential entertainment, offering turnkey, tech-powered solutions that put attendee engagement at the center. The company partners with Fortune 500 brands, experiential marketing agencies, and DMCs to bring fresh energy to trade shows, brand activations, sports sponsorships, and corporate events.

The Inc. 5000 list ranks companies by percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement,” said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “But earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s clarity of vision and ability to grow through disruption.”

About Interactive Entertainment Group Inc.

Interactive Entertainment Group Inc. is a leading provider of experiential entertainment, making standout events easy with a suite of turnkey, tech-powered experiences. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, experiential marketing agencies, and DMCs, Interactive Entertainment Group Inc. brings a fresh, strategic approach to trade shows, brand activations, sports sponsorships, and corporate events—always pushing for what’s next, never settling for what’s been done.

