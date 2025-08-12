Actual Veggies Named to 2025 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

Denver, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actual Veggies, a CPG leader known for its chef-crafted veggie burgers and vegetable-forward products, has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, debuting at No. 561 and No. 23 for Food & Beverage companies. The honor reflects the brand’s explosive growth, ongoing retail success, and continued momentum in redefining what plant-based eating can and should look like.

Founded in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Actual Veggies defied the odds in a year that saw many startups overextend and collapse. With a disciplined approach to growth, a clear path to profitability, and a product line rooted in real, whole vegetables, the company has carved out a unique position in the better-for-you category, and thrived.

“From day one, we’ve focused on making clean, veggie-forward food that people actually want to eat,” said Hailey Swartz, Co-Founder of Actual Veggies. “Being recognized as one of the 1000 fastest growing companies on the Inc. 5000 is an incredible milestone, especially in a year when the broader plant-based category is shrinking. Our growth proves that there’s demand for real food, simple ingredients, and a brand people can trust.”

Actual Veggies is on track to hit $20 million in revenue in 2025, up from $11 million in 2024, nearly doubling growth while the plant-based category overall is down 10%. The brand has grown 732.5% over the last three years, and its retail and foodservice wins have driven that momentum:

Whole Foods Market is expanding Actual Veggies from 2 SKUs in May 2024 to 12 products by September 2025, spanning frozen meatless, frozen potatoes, and refrigerated plant-based.





is expanding Actual Veggies from 2 SKUs in May 2024 to 12 products by September 2025, spanning frozen meatless, frozen potatoes, and refrigerated plant-based. Kroger, Wegmans, and Sprouts have all expanded shelf presence, with SKU counts doubling or tripling.





have all expanded shelf presence, with SKU counts doubling or tripling. Compass Group , the largest food purchasing group in the U.S., selected Actual Veggies as its national veggie burger supplier across foodservice accounts.





, the largest food purchasing group in the U.S., selected Actual Veggies as its national veggie burger supplier across foodservice accounts. A successful Costco Southeast rotation led to a re-order for July 2025.





led to a re-order for July 2025. Target launched Actual Veggies’ Super Fries in Super Targets nationwide, offering a clean, family-friendly option for kids.

Actual Veggies is also a true family business. Co-founded by siblings Hailey and Alex Swartz, with Jason Rosenbaum and his wife Cassi, Actual Veggies is built on deep personal commitment and long-term vision.

As a category leader, Actual Veggies continues to drive consumers to the frozen aisle with products that are 100% vegan, Non-GMO, kosher, and free from seed oils and the top nine allergens. With no additives or “natural flavors,” every patty and fry lets real vegetables shine, a simple idea that’s fueling extraordinary growth.

About Actual Veggies

Founded in 2020, Actual Veggies has built a loyal following with its line of fresh, chef-crafted veggie burgers and other plant-based products made from real vegetables —never any fillers, preservatives, or fake meats. The brand was founded on the belief that real food can and should be both nutritious and flavorful, and it puts vegetables at the forefront, combining simple, clean ingredients to create wholesome, craveable food. Today, Actual Veggies is available in over 7,500 retailers and restaurants nationwide, with distribution in every U.S. state. Its 732.5% growth over the past three years has been fueled by national retail expansion, growing foodservice partnerships, and a strong e-commerce presence. Learn more at www.actualveggies.com.

About Inc.

