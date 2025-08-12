Mathijn Queis Joins Perella Weinberg as Partner

NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (Nasdaq: PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, announced today that Mathijn Queis has joined the Firm as an Advisory Partner.

Based in London, Mr. Queis will join the Firm’s Financials & Technology business and provide strategic advice to clients across Europe in the software sector.

Mr. Queis joins Perella Weinberg after a decade at Evercore, where he served as a Managing Director in the Technology Group covering European software companies across private equity and corporates.

“We are excited to welcome Mathijn to our partnership,” said Andrew Bednar, Chief Executive Officer of Perella Weinberg. “Software continues to drive innovation and investment activity across nearly every sector of the economy, and Mathijn’s expertise, strategic instincts, and deep relationships position us well to deliver differentiated and highly valued advice to operators and owners of software companies across Europe.”

Mr. Queis holds an MSc in Finance from Imperial College London and a Master’s in International Business Studies from Maastricht University.

About Perella Weinberg

Perella Weinberg is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, financial sponsors, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The Firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in some of the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 700 employees, Perella Weinberg currently maintains offices in New York, London, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Paris, Chicago, Munich, Denver, Calgary, and Greenwich.

