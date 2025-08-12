FTI Consulting Announces CFO Transition

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Ajay Sabherwal, will leave the Company on September 12, 2025, to accept a position outside of the consulting industry. FTI Consulting intends to appoint Paul Linton, FTI Consulting’s Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, as interim Chief Financial Officer while the Company conducts a search for a permanent replacement.

Steven H. Gunby, CEO and Chairman of FTI Consulting, said, “On behalf of our Board of Directors and our leadership team, I would like to thank Ajay for his leadership and many contributions to FTI Consulting over the last nine years. Ajay is a terrific professional, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Mr. Sabherwal added, “I would like to thank Steve and the entire team at FTI Consulting for their support over the last nine years. I am proud of our success, and it has been an honor to work with such a talented group of dedicated professionals.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 7,900 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of June 30, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

