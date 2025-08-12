Rogers Sugar Reports Strong Third Quarter Results with Robust Demand from Sugar and Maple Segments

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (the “Company”, “Rogers”, “RSI” or “our,” “we”, “us”) (TSX: RSI) today reported results for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2025. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the quarter rose to $36.6 million, driven by strong performance in the Company’s Maple and Sugar segments.

“Our strong performance reflects the steady underlying demand for our sweeteners combined with the work we have done over the years in optimizing the business,” said Mike Walton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rogers and Lantic Inc. “The evolving trade conditions related to US tariffs has generated some volatility in the market over the last few months. However, it has had limited impact on both of our business segments thus far.”

The current market volatility associated with the trade conditions related to the new US tariffs on imports has had a limited impact on our business and the business of our customers thus far. We are closely monitoring this evolving situation and engaging with the different stakeholders involved.

During the third quarter, we legally changed the name of our Maple segment from the Maple treat Corporation to Lantic Maple Inc.;

During the third quarter of 2025, we spent $30.3 million on additions to property, plant and equipment, of which $25.7 million was spent in connection with the expansion of our Eastern sugar refining and logistic capacity (the “LEAP Project”).

The construction phase related to the expansion of the sugar refining capacity of the LEAP Project in Montréal is progressing as planned. In the third quarter, we completed the construction of the new electrical room, we advanced the structural portion related to the refurbishment of the main expansion building, and we began the installation of sugar refining equipment and logistic infrastructures.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, we paid a common share dividend of $0.09 per share to our shareholders for a total of $11.5 million.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the principal amount of $97.6 million of the Seventh series convertible unsecured subordinated debentures ("Seventh series debentures") matured and was repaid on June 30, 2025, to the holders.

On August 11, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly common share dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on or before October 15, 2025.

On August 11, 2025, Eric Morisset was appointed on the Board of Directors of RSI, effective September 2, 2025. Mr. Morisset will be seeking election at the next Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders in February 2026.



Sugar

In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, revenues decreased by $6.2 million compared to the same period last year, largely driven by lower average price for Raw #11. The average prices for Raw #11 decreased by US 2.2 cents per pound to US 17.4 cents per pound for the current quarter, when compared to the same period last year. This negative variance was partially offset by higher sales volume compared to the same period last year.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, sugar volume totalled approximately 191,100 metric tonnes, an increase of approximately 3% or 5,300 metric tonnes compared to the same period last year. The variances in sales volumes by customer categories were as follows:

Industrial volume increased by 2,400 metric tonnes as compared to the same quarter last year, reflecting strong demand from existing customers.

Liquid volume decreased by 5,500 metric tonnes compared to the same quarter last year, mainly related to the loss of two large customers in Western Canada.

Consumer volume was slightly higher than last year, due to timing.

Export volume increased by 7,900 metric tonnes in the third quarter of 2025, reflecting higher sales to existing customers due to increase demand in the US market.

Gross margin was $40.3 million for the current quarter and included a loss of $6.1 million for the mark-to-market of derivative financial instruments. For the same period last year, gross margin was $31.3 million with a mark-to-market loss of $10.6 million.

Adjusted gross margin increased by $4.6 million in the third quarter compared to the same period last year mainly as a result of higher sales volume and increased sugar sales margin from higher average pricing on sugar refining-related activities.

On a per-unit basis, adjusted gross margin for the third quarter was $243 per metric tonne, higher than last year by $18 per metric tonne. The favourable variance was mainly due to a favourable sales mix along with market-based incremental pricing to customers.

Results from operating activities for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 were $20.8 million, an increase of $6.6 million from the same period last year. These results included gains and losses from the mark-to-market of derivative financial instruments.

EBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was $26.4 million compared to $19.6 million in the same period last year. These results include gains and losses from the mark-to-market of derivative financial instruments.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter at $32.5 million, increased by $2.4 million compared to the same period last year, largely as a result of higher adjusted gross margin, partially offset by higher distribution costs and administration and selling expenses.

Maple

Revenues for the third quarter were $10.8 million higher than in the same period last year, largely driven by higher sales volume due to favourable market conditions.

Gross margin was $8.2 million for the current quarter, including a gain of $2.6 million for the mark-to-market of derivative financial instruments. For the same period last year, gross margin was $5.3 million with a mark-to-market loss of $0.5 million.

Adjusted gross margin for the third quarter was $5.5 million, a decrease of $0.4 million compared to the same periods last year. The unfavourable variance was mainly associated to customers mix of products sold during the quarter, as well as the impact of opportunistic lower cost purchases of maple syrup last year. This variance was partially offset by higher volume sold during the third quarter of fiscal 2025. As a result, adjusted gross margin percentage for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was 8.2%, a decrease of 2.2% as compared to the same period last year.

Results from operating activities for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 were $5.0 million, compared to $2.2 million in the same period last year. These results included gains from the mark-to-market of derivative financial instruments.

EBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 amounted to $6.7 million compared to $3.8 million for the same period last year. These results include gains from the mark-to-market of derivative financial instruments.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 decreased by $0.3 million compared to the same period last year, due mainly to lower adjusted gross margin and higher administration and selling expenses, partially offset by lower distribution costs.

LEAP PROJECT

On August 11, 2023, the Board of Directors of Lantic approved the LEAP Project. LEAP is expected to provide approximately 100,000 metric tonnes of incremental refined sugar capacity to the growing Canadian market and includes sugar refining assets, along with logistic assets to increase the delivery capacity to the Ontario market. The total cost for the LEAP Project is expected to range between $280 million and $300 million and we anticipate the incremental sugar refining capacity related to the LEAP Project to be in service by the end of calendar year 2026.

During the previous quarter, we made the decision to focus our efforts on the Montréal portion of the project, which is the cornerstone of the LEAP Project, as it encompasses the incremental sugar refining capacity of 100,000 metric tonnes. To support our strategy, we have reassigned some of the resources associated with the Toronto portion of the project to support the completion of the Montréal portion. During the quarter, we aligned and scaled the work related to our Toronto distribution center to better align the completion of the work to the expected in-service date of the incremental sugar refining capacity in Montréal.

The construction phase related to the expansion of the sugar refining capacity in Montréal is progressing as planned. During the last three months, we completed the construction of the new electrical room, we advanced the structural portion related to the refurbishment of the main expansion building, and we began the installation of sugar refining equipment and logistic infrastructures.

We are funding the LEAP Project with a combination of debt, equity, cash flow from operations and our revolving credit facility. In connection with the financing plan for the LEAP Project, we issued 22,769,000 common shares of RSI in fiscal 2024, for net proceeds of $112.5 million. We also increased the amount available under our revolving credit facility by $75 million, to $340 million. In fiscal 2023, also in connection with the financing of the LEAP Project, Lantic entered into two secured loan agreements with Investissement Québec for up to $65 million. As of June 28, 2025, $7.4 million has been drawn under the loans. We currently expect to execute a second draw under this facility in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.

As at June 28, 2025, $115.2 million, including $3.1 million in interest costs, has been capitalized as construction in progress on the balance sheet for the LEAP Project. For the first nine months of fiscal 2025, $61.3 million has been capitalized in connection with the LEAP Project.

OUTLOOK

We continue to focus on delivering consistent, profitable and sustainable growth. Following a strong performance in both of our business segments in 2024, and in the first nine months of 2025, we expect, subject to the possible adverse impact of additional US tariffs, to deliver strong financial results in 2025. The strength in demand and pricing is expected to continue for our Sugar business segment going forward.

For our Maple segment, we expect the recovery of 2024 to set the pace for a strong year in 2025, as the global maple market is showing growth. This outlook is subject to the possible adverse impact of additional US tariffs.

The current market volatility associated with the revised trade conditions related to US tariffs on imports has had a limited impact on our business, and the business of our customers thus far. We are closely monitoring this evolving situation together with the different stakeholders for both of our business segments, and we will adjust our business strategy as required.

Sugar

We expect the Sugar segment to perform well in fiscal 2025. Underlying North American demand for sugar remains favourable. Our sales volume outlook for fiscal 2025 remains unchanged from last quarter at 785,000 metric tonnes, Overall, this would represent a year-over-year increase of about 1% from 2024, after adjusting for the unfavourable impact of the labour disruption in Vancouver, which reduced volume in the first two quarters of last fiscal year. Our sales volume outlook reflects the current market volatility associated with the lingering effect of US tariffs and some softness in demand from a few of our industrial customers associated with price increases for other related ingredients such as cocoa. We expect to continue to prioritize domestic sales and to take advantage of export sales opportunities in fiscal 2025, with the objective of consistently meeting our commitments to our customers.

In Taber, the harvest season delivered approximately 100,000 metric tonnes of beet sugar, which is less than anticipated considering the quantity of beets received. The lower yield was due to unfavourable weather conditions affecting storage conditions in December, January and February, leading to the deterioration of some of the sugar beets received, thus resulting in discarding more beets than usual, which reduced the overall production of sugar. A total of 22,500 acres of sugar beets has been seeded for the next year’s crop, under the new five-year agreement signed with the Alberta Sugar Beet Growers Association on May 9, 2025.

Production costs and maintenance programs for our three production facilities are expected to increase in 2025 due to higher maintenance costs in the first nine months of 2025 from equipment breakdowns, mainly in Montréal. Also contributing to the increase are market-based increases in costs and annual wage increases for employees. For 2025, we plan to continue to perform the necessary maintenance activities to ensure a smooth production process to meet the needs of our customers. We remain committed to managing our costs responsibly and to properly maintain our production assets and related facilities, ensuring we are providing a safe working environment for our employees, while delivering reliable supply for our customers.

Distribution costs are expected to be sightly higher in 2025 compared to 2024. This estimate reflects current market dynamics and includes the cost to transfer sugar between our facilities to meet demand from customers, pending the completion of our LEAP Project.

Administration and selling expenses are expected to be slightly higher in 2025, compared to 2024 due to a non-recurring charge recorded in the third quarter of 2025 in connection with severance costs.

We anticipate our financing costs to be stable in fiscal 2025, as excess cash related to the timing of the equity financing portion of the LEAP Project is providing a temporary increase in our available cash, which is mitigating the impact of the higher interest rate on our credit facility. We have been able to partially mitigate the impact of recent increases in interest rates and energy costs through our multi-year hedging strategy. We expect our hedging strategy will continue to mitigate such exposure in fiscal 2025.

Spending on normal business capital projects is expected to decrease slightly in fiscal 2025 as compared to 2024. We anticipate spending $25.0 million to $30.0 million on various initiatives. This capital spending estimate excludes expenditures relating to our LEAP Project, which are currently estimated to be approximately $90 million for fiscal 2025.

Maple

We expect financial results in our Maple segment to be strong in 2025, following the recovery seen over the last year and the strong results of the first nine months. We currently anticipate sales volume to grow by 3.0 million lbs in 2025, representing a growth rate of approximately 6.5%, subject to the possible adverse impact of the potential imposition of US tariffs. The sales volume expectation reflects current global market conditions, and the anticipated availability of maple syrup from the producers.

The 2025 maple syrup crop produced 4.1lbs of maple syrup per tap in Québec, which is considered higher than average for the industry. We have been able to secure maple syrup to meet the expected demand from our customers.

We expect to spend between $1.0 million and $1.7 million annually on capital projects for the Maple business segment. The main driver for the selected projects is improvement in productivity and profitability through automation.

See “Forward-Looking Statements” section below.

A full copy of Rogers third quarter 2025, including management’s discussion and analysis and unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, can be found at www.LanticRogers.com or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Non-IFRS Measures

In analyzing results, we supplement the use of financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS with a number of non-IFRS financial measures. A non-IFRS financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position or cash flow that excludes (includes) amounts or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding (including) amounts, that are included (excluded) in most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS financial measures are not standardized; therefore, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with the non-IFRS financial measures of other companies having the same or similar businesses. We strongly encourage investors to review the audited consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety, and not to rely on any single financial measure.

We use these non-IFRS financial measures in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that, when viewed with the IFRS results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding IFRS financial measures, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. Refer to “Non-IFRS measures” section at the end of the MD&A for the current quarter for additional information.

The following is a description of the non-IFRS measures we used in this press release:

Adjusted gross margin is defined as gross margin adjusted for “the adjustment to cost of sales”, which comprises the mark-to-market gains or losses on sugar futures and foreign exchange forward contracts as shown in the notes to the consolidated financial statements and the cumulative timing differences as a result of mark-to-market gains or losses on sugar futures and foreign exchange forward contracts.

Adjusted results from operating activities are defined as results from operating activities adjusted for the adjustment to cost of sales.

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted results from operating activities adjusted to add back depreciation and amortization expenses.

Adjusted net earnings is defined as net earnings adjusted for the adjustment to cost of sales and the income tax impact on these adjustments.

Adjusted gross margin rate per MT is defined as adjusted gross margin of the Sugar segment divided by the sales volume of the Sugar segment.

Adjusted gross margin percentage is defined as the adjusted gross margin of the Maple segment divided by the revenues generated by the Maple segment.

Adjusted net earnings per share is defined as adjusted net earnings divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding.

Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operations excluding changes in non-cash working capital, mark-to-market and derivative timing adjustments, financial instruments non-cash amount, and includes deferred financing charges, funds received from stock options exercised, capital and intangible assets expenditures, net of value-added capital expenditures and capital expenditures associated to LEAP Project, and payments of capital leases.

In this press release, we discuss the non-IFRS financial measures, including the reasons why we believe these measures provide useful information regarding the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and financial position, as applicable. We also discuss, to the extent material, the additional purposes, if any, for which these measures are used. These non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. Reconciliations of non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures ae as follows:

RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES TO IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)

