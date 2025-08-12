LYNO AI Presale Records Steady Uptake With Limited-Time $0.050 Token Price

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LYNO AI presale is also experiencing a consistent increase in purchase where tokens are currently sold at a favorable price of 0.050 dollars in the Early Bird stage. There is a high level of interest in the presale which has already sold more than 265,000 tokens in a fairly short time indicating high demand with plenty of whale buys. Investors are highly advised to buy LYNO tokens at this introductory price before the impending price increase to the next phase which is $0.055 in the next phase of presale.

LYNO AI Presale Momentum Builds Rapidly

LYNO AI presale has shown tremendous Early Bird traction with more than 265,879 tokens being sold out of the 16 million available in this presale phase. The existing token price is at 0.050 with a favorable point of entry before the price increases to 0.055.

The strength of reception is indicative of the confidence that investors have acquired in the innovative decentralized AI-based arbitrage platform of LYNO. The limited time cost of the presale is aimed to support the urgent investment and since the demand is high, interested parties are not expected to wait in line to participate.

Exclusive Giveaway Boosts Early Engagement

Another reward to the presale purchasers is LYNO AI Giveaway where participants will be entered into a draw to win 100K. This unique incentive further justifies the early purchase in the presale and it is in line with the goal of LYNO AI to build a committed group of token holders. The buying process is available in ETH, USDT, or USDC through such widespread wallets as MetaMask and Trust Wallet, which allows attracting a large number of investors.

LYNO AI’s Unique Cross-Chain Arbitrage Protocol

LYNO AI is a decentralized, AI-enabled cross-chain arbitrage protocol that automatically recognizes and trades profitable arbitrating across over 15 EVM-compatible blockchains -including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism. It uses machine learning to scan the markets in real time on price discrepancies and smart contracts with flash loans to place trades quickly and safely, all without manual intervention.

The layered architecture of the protocol consists of the data collection, AI-based scoring of opportunities, automated running, using cross-chain bridges, and profit distribution, which are all being enhanced through updating AI models.

The $LYNO token is a governance token with which holders can have a say over protocol upgrades, fees, and decisions. Staking tokens rewarded with profit sharing (up to 60%) and the advantages of a buyback-and-burn mechanism that is intended to drive scarcity and value. Moreover, LYNO AI security is also reinforced by Cyberscope auditing, multi-sig wallets, slippage limits, and zero-knowledge proof privacy to eliminate front-running and MEV-based attacks.

Conclusion: Lock in Your Place in LYNO AIs Presale Before Prices Rise

LYNO AI is already becoming one of the first decentralized AI-driven arbitrage protocols that have delivered a great performance during the presale and will generate much potential later. As the current price of the early bird tokens is $0.050 and the next stage price growth is coming soon, investors are advised to take this opportunity now to receive all the benefits of such a chance.

The presale does not only give an opportunity to become a proprietor of governance tokens but also take place in an exclusive giveaway of 100K, which adds to the advantage of an early commitment. Audited at the Cyberscope, LYNO AI integrates the latest technology with strict security and community governance, which makes it a pioneer among the shifting DeFi environment.

Investors are advised to rush and buy the LYNO tokens during the presale before the price goes crazy.

For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website: https://lyno.ai/

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI

Telegram: https://t.me/lyno_ai

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway

Contact Details:

LYNO AI

contact@lyno.ai

Disclaimer: This content is provided by LYNO AI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c3c5390-ec74-449d-8044-76e874e8295a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60418af6-6fd4-4e2d-b4ca-93a61b6fb17e