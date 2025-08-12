1-Ranked Habit Burger & Grill Doubles Down with Billboard Burn After Beating In-N-Out (Again) in USA TODAY’s 10Best

In-N-Out drops to #4. Habit makes sure they see it.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s happening again.

Last year, Habit Burger & Grill playfully trolled In-N-Out with a billboard congratulating them on their #2 win in USA TODAY’s 10Best burger rankings.

This year? Let’s just say the Sharpie came out.

A new billboard has appeared outside In-N-Out’s iconic LAX drive-thru. The same sign from last year has been recycled, but this time, the “#2” is scribbled over in red and replaced with an even more humbling “#4.” Beneath it, Habit proudly flexes its own win: Voted #1 by USA TODAY’s 10Best. Again.

And the timing? Almost too perfect. Just days after the USA TODAY rankings dropped, headlines broke that In-N-Out’s CEO is relocating to Tennessee, while the brand expands east and consolidates its California operations.



Did Habit’s top spot play a role? Hard to say. But the timing is deliciously suspicious.

“We congratulated In-N-Out on being #2 last year with a billboard," said Jack Hinchliffe, Chief Marketing Officer at Habit Burger & Grill. "This year, we were going to send a gift but couldn’t afford the postage to Tennessee, so we saved a few bucks and reused the same billboard. We just had to swap out the 2 for a 4.”

Last year’s billboard sparked viral buzz, lighting up the internet with burger feuds, fan wars, and spicy comment threads. People took sides, doubled down, and debated: Double-Double vs. Double Char. Some even called it the start of the Burger Wars.

And this year, Habit’s not just back, they’re doubling down.

As In-N-Out heads east, Habit seems perfectly happy right where they are: on top.

USA TODAY’s 10Best Awards also named Habit Burger & Grill:

#1 Best Fast Casual Restaurant

#1 Best Side, Tempura Green Beans

