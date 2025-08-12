Shelton, CT, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Hubbell to Acquire DMC Power

Provider of connectors and tooling for utility substation and transmission markets

Complementary technology enhances Hubbell’s Utility Solutions portfolio

Attractive growth and margin profile aligned to megatrends in load growth, datacenter interconnection and aging infrastructure

$825 million transaction to be financed with cash and debt; anticipate adjusted EPS accretion in 2026

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire DMC Power, LLC, a portfolio company of Golden Gate Capital and a provider of connectors and tooling for utility substation and transmission markets, for $825 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments.

“We are excited to add another high growth, high margin business to Hubbell’s Utility Solutions portfolio,” said Gerben Bakker, Chairman, President and CEO. “As load growth, datacenter buildouts and aging infrastructure drive highly visible utility substation and transmission investment over the next several years, the acquisition of DMC Power expands Hubbell’s strong presence in these attractive markets.”

Greg Gumbs, President of Hubbell Utility Solutions, added, “DMC Power’s swage connection system offers a strong complement to our existing substation and transmission connector solutions. This acquisition will deepen and broaden Hubbell’s technology offering with our core customers, enabling fast, reliable buildout of substation infrastructure and datacenter interconnections while further accelerating our near and long-term growth profile.”

Javier Puig, a Managing Director at Golden Gate Capital, said, “We are thrilled with this outcome and the significant progress that DMC made as an electrical connectivity provider since our investment in 2023. During Golden Gate Capital’s ownership period, DMC experienced rapid organic growth, reflecting the company’s investments in expanded facilities and new machines, the development of innovative new products, and expansion into new market segments. We are proud to have supported Tony and the DMC team, and wish the company well in its next chapter with Hubbell.”

Tony Ward, Chief Executive Officer at DMC Power, said, “I want to extend my thanks to our dedicated employees and customers whose commitment has driven DMC’s success. As the pioneers behind swage technology for utilities, we are proud to have developed a world-class solution that is transforming the industry. By joining forces with Hubbell, we are confident that swage will accelerate its industry adoption and that our customers will continue to receive the high-quality service and solutions they have come to expect from DMC.”

DMC Power is a designer and manufacturer of connector technology systems for high voltage power infrastructure with over 350 employees and two manufacturing facilities in Carson, CA and Olive Branch, MS, along with multiple distribution facilities located across North America. DMC Power anticipates 2026 revenue of approximately $130 million and EBITDA of approximately $60 million.

The transaction is anticipated to close by the end of 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals. Hubbell plans to finance the transaction with a combination of cash on hand and debt. The company expects the acquisition to be accretive to adjusted EPS in 2026.

Advisors

Stephens Inc. is serving as financial advisor to Hubbell, and Holland & Knight LLP is serving as legal advisor. Harris Williams and Lincoln International are serving as financial advisor to Golden Gate Capital, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is serving as legal advisor.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure safely, reliably and efficiently. With 2024 revenues of $5.6 billion, Hubbell solutions electrify economies and energize communities. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

About DMC Power

DMC Power designs and manufactures the highest quality connection systems for transmission, distribution, substation, and industrial projects. The company’s Swage system, comprised of custom designed Power Connectors and a patented 360° Radial Swage Tool, has helped utilities around the world finish their projects with just the push of a button.

About Golden Gate Capital

Golden Gate Capital is a San Francisco-based private equity firm focused on partnering with management teams to build exceptional consumer, industrials, technology, and financial services companies. Since its founding in 2000, the firm has managed approximately $20 billion in cumulative committed capital. For more information, visit http://www.goldengatecap.com.

