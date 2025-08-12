Trends Shaping the $157 Billion Pet Care Market in 2025: Revenues to Hit $219 Billion with Growth Areas Including Clean-Label Products, Omnichannel Retailing, and Sustainability

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Care Market by Product Type (Pet Accessories, Pet Food, Pet Grooming), Pet Type (Birds, Cats, Dogs), Distribution Channel, Customer Type - Global Forecast 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Pet Care Market is undergoing significant shifts, characterized by evolving consumer preferences, technological advancements, and regulatory updates. As industry dynamics change, decision-makers are tasked with acquiring deep insights to sustain a competitive advantage and ensure strategic alignment.

Market Snapshot: Propelling Pet Care Market Growth

In a display of robust expansion, the Pet Care Market grew from USD 147.90 billion in 2024 to USD 157.68 billion in 2025, with an anticipated CAGR of 6.75%, potentially reaching USD 218.95 billion by 2030. This growth trajectory is largely driven by increasing pet ownership, a diverse product landscape, and heightened emphasis on pet health and welfare. The integration of digital tools and a focus on personalized pet care experiences further fuel market transformation.

Scope & Segmentation: Mapping the Pet Care Industry

Product Categories: Includes pet accessories, pet food (dry food, treats & snacks, wet food), pet grooming, and healthcare.

Includes pet accessories, pet food (dry food, treats & snacks, wet food), pet grooming, and healthcare. Pet Types: Encompasses birds, cats, dogs, fish, horses, reptiles, and small mammals.

Encompasses birds, cats, dogs, fish, horses, reptiles, and small mammals. Distribution Channels: Comprises offline (specialty stores, supermarkets, veterinary clinics) and online retail (brand websites, third-party platforms).

Comprises offline (specialty stores, supermarkets, veterinary clinics) and online retail (brand websites, third-party platforms). Customer Types: Caters to animal shelters, pet owners, and veterinary professionals.

Caters to animal shelters, pet owners, and veterinary professionals. Regional Analysis: Spans the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific, detailing key markets in each region.

Spans the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific, detailing key markets in each region. Technological Trends: Features advancements like digital health monitoring, telemedicine, AI-driven dietary planning, and eco-friendly packaging.

Features advancements like digital health monitoring, telemedicine, AI-driven dietary planning, and eco-friendly packaging. Corporate Developments: Highlights innovation via partnerships, unique formulations, and sustainability efforts among key players.

Highlights innovation via partnerships, unique formulations, and sustainability efforts among key players. Featured Companies: Examines leaders like ABP Food Group, Mars, Incorporated, Nestle S.A., Petco Animal Supplies, and Unicharm Corporation.

Key Takeaways for Pet Care Market Stakeholders

Product portfolio expansion with clean-label options is pivotal for brand differentiation and market positioning.

The evolution of omnichannel approaches introduces new consumer interactions, blending offline experiences with digital solutions.

Sustainability practices, such as eco-friendly packaging, are increasingly prioritized by consumers and regulators.

Tailored strategies are essential for regional markets, notably in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where digital adaptation is reshaping pet care practices.

Industry partnerships across technology and animal welfare sectors are critical for innovation and accelerating product adoption.

Agile supply chain strategies enhance resilience against economic challenges and strengthen customer loyalty.

Tariff Impact: Implications of 2025 Policy Adjustments

The introduction of new U.S. tariff policies in 2025 presents sourcing and cost challenges for the pet care sector. Companies are revising supplier relations and enhancing regional sourcing to innovate product formulations and logistical approaches, ensuring price competitiveness.

Methodology & Data Sources

This comprehensive analysis leverages primary insights from executive interviews and veterinary panels, supported by secondary data from industry databases and regulatory records. The report utilizes advanced statistical modelling and thematic analysis to authenticate trends and evaluate segment performance.

Why This Report Matters: Strategic Planning and Informed Decision-Making

Details the intricate interplay of technology, consumer behavior, and regulatory landscapes, empowering strategic planning within the pet care industry.

Offers detailed segmentation and regional growth insights, facilitating informed investment and partnership decisions.

Identifies key risks and provides strategies for navigating tariff impacts and supply chain challenges, aiding operational resilience.

Conclusion

The Pet Care Market report is an invaluable resource for industry leaders, providing comprehensive data and insights to support informed decision-making and strategic adaptations. Stakeholders are equipped to enhance market engagement and drive sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving sector.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $157.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $218.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Rapid growth of personalized pet nutrition plans driven by genomic testing and AI recommendations

5.2. Surge in telemedicine and virtual veterinary services expanding remote diagnostics and care accessibility

5.3. Expansion of sustainable and eco-friendly pet care products made from recycled or plant-based materials

5.4. Increasing consumer adoption of CBD and hemp-derived supplements for pet wellness and anxiety management

5.5. Development of smart wearable devices for pets offering real-time health monitoring and activity tracking

5.6. Growth of insect-based protein treats as sustainable alternatives to traditional meat in pet diets

5.7. Rising focus on pet gut microbiome supplements and prebiotic formulas to support overall animal health



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Pet Care Market, by Product Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Pet Accessories

8.3. Pet Food

8.3.1. Dry Food

8.3.2. Treats & Snacks

8.3.3. Wet Food

8.4. Pet Grooming

8.5. Pet Healthcare



9. Pet Care Market, by Pet Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Birds

9.3. Cats

9.4. Dogs

9.5. Fish

9.6. Horses

9.7. Reptiles

9.8. Small Mammals



10. Pet Care Market, by Distribution Channel

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Offline

10.2.1. Specialty Pet Stores

10.2.2. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

10.2.3. Veterinary Clinics

10.3. Online Retail

10.3.1. Direct Brand Online Stores

10.3.2. Third-Party Platforms



11. Pet Care Market, by Customer Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Animal Shelters

11.3. Pet Owners

11.4. Veterinary Professionals



12. Americas Pet Care Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. United States

12.3. Canada

12.4. Mexico

12.5. Brazil

12.6. Argentina



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Pet Care Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. United Kingdom

13.3. Germany

13.4. France

13.5. Russia

13.6. Italy

13.7. Spain

13.8. United Arab Emirates

13.9. Saudi Arabia

13.10. South Africa

13.11. Denmark

13.12. Netherlands

13.13. Qatar

13.14. Finland

13.15. Sweden

13.16. Nigeria

13.17. Egypt

13.18. Turkey

13.19. Israel

13.20. Norway

13.21. Poland

13.22. Switzerland



14. Asia-Pacific Pet Care Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. China

14.3. India

14.4. Japan

14.5. Australia

14.6. South Korea

14.7. Indonesia

14.8. Thailand

14.9. Philippines

14.10. Malaysia

14.11. Singapore

14.12. Vietnam

14.13. Taiwan



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

15.3. Competitive Analysis

15.3.1. ABP Food Group

15.3.2. Affinity Petcare S.A.

15.3.3. Aller Petfood Group

15.3.4. Alphia, Inc.

15.3.5. Ancol Pet Products Limited

15.3.6. Blue Buffalo Company, Ltd. by General Mills Inc.

15.3.7. Cargill, Incorporated

15.3.8. Carhartt, Inc.

15.3.9. Central Garden & Pet Company

15.3.10. Colgate-Palmolive Company

15.3.11. Fabri-Tech, Inc.

15.3.12. Freshpet, Inc.

15.3.13. Heristo AG

15.3.14. Majestic Pet

15.3.15. Mammoth Pet Products

15.3.16. Mars, Incorporated

15.3.17. Monge & C. S.p.A.

15.3.18. Nestle S.A.

15.3.19. Nippon Pet Food Co., Ltd.

15.3.20. Petco Animal Supplies Stores, Inc.

15.3.21. Petmate

15.3.22. ROOKCRAN Co., Ltd.

15.3.23. Rosewood Pet Products Ltd.

15.3.24. Sam Yu AquaPets CO., LTD.

15.3.25. Schell & Kampeter, Inc.

15.3.26. Simmons Foods, Inc.

15.3.27. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

15.3.28. Sumitomo Corporation

15.3.29. Taiwan Pet Comb Enterprises Co., Ltd.

15.3.30. The J.M. Smucker Company

15.3.31. The KONG Company, LLC

15.3.32. Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH

15.3.33. Unicharm Corporation

15.3.34. Wellness Pet Company, Inc.

15.3.35. West Paw Inc.

