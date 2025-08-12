Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market 2025-2030 - Collaborations are Accelerating Innovation Cycles and Enabling Scalable Deployment

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market by Technology (Covert Authentication Features, Forensic Authentication, Holography), Material (Glass, Metal, Paper And Board), Packaging Type, End Use - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The anti-counterfeit pharmaceuticals and cosmetics packaging market is undergoing rapid evolution, propelled by increasing demand for secure supply chains and robust regulatory compliance worldwide. Sophisticated counterfeit threats and shifting policy landscapes are prompting manufacturers and brand owners to rethink both technology deployment and strategic partnerships.

Market Snapshot: Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market

The Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market grew from USD 84.18 billion in 2024 to USD 98.08 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 16.21%, reaching USD 207.42 billion by 2030. Strong growth is driven by escalating scrutiny in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, persistent risks to consumer safety, and the continual adaptation of security measures to support compliance and resilience across global markets.

Scope & Segmentation: Comprehensive Analysis of Market Dimensions

Authentication Technologies: Covert authentication, forensic authentication, holographic solutions (diffractive, embossed, and kinegram types), overt authentication marks, RFID and NFC integration (active, passive, NFC modules), security inks (IR, thermochromic, UV), serialized barcodes and QR codes (1D and 2D formats), and tamper-evident features (induction seals, shrink bands, specialized films).

Covert authentication, forensic authentication, holographic solutions (diffractive, embossed, and kinegram types), overt authentication marks, RFID and NFC integration (active, passive, NFC modules), security inks (IR, thermochromic, UV), serialized barcodes and QR codes (1D and 2D formats), and tamper-evident features (induction seals, shrink bands, specialized films). Material Types: Glass for inertness and tamper-resistance, metal for barrier protection, paper and board (corrugated fiberboard, folding cartons, labels) for sustainability and rigidity, plastics including HDPE, PET, PP, and PVC offering durability and flexibility in design.

Glass for inertness and tamper-resistance, metal for barrier protection, paper and board (corrugated fiberboard, folding cartons, labels) for sustainability and rigidity, plastics including HDPE, PET, PP, and PVC offering durability and flexibility in design. Packaging Types: Primary packaging (blister packs, bottles, tubes, vials), secondary solutions (cartons, cases, containers), and tertiary formats (crates, pallets, stretch wrap) to support serialization at every logistics stage.

Primary packaging (blister packs, bottles, tubes, vials), secondary solutions (cartons, cases, containers), and tertiary formats (crates, pallets, stretch wrap) to support serialization at every logistics stage. End Use Segments: Cosmetics (hair care, makeup, skincare including creams, moisturizers, serums) seeking brand-sensitive, aesthetic security solutions; pharmaceuticals comprising both over-the-counter and prescription drugs requiring stringent traceability and compliance.

Cosmetics (hair care, makeup, skincare including creams, moisturizers, serums) seeking brand-sensitive, aesthetic security solutions; pharmaceuticals comprising both over-the-counter and prescription drugs requiring stringent traceability and compliance. Regional Coverage: Americas (including the United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, and key states), Europe, Middle East & Africa (major European and MENA markets), and Asia-Pacific (with major countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia).

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Modern anti-counterfeit packaging blends overt, covert, and forensic features, improving security at both consumer and supply chain levels.

Authentication technologies such as RFID and blockchain-enabled QR codes are now integral for real-time verification, driving adoption in regulatory-conscious industries.

Material innovation is supporting both security and sustainability, with increased emphasis on recyclable packaging and non-intrusive features.

Regional dynamics require adaptable security architectures, allowing companies to swiftly respond to diverse regulations and varied enforcement intensity.

Collaborations between technology providers, packaging specialists, and regulatory bodies are accelerating innovation cycles and enabling scalable deployment.

Brand protection strategies increasingly depend on cross-functional teams, integrating cybersecurity, engineering, and quality assurance to reduce risk exposure.

U.S. 2025 Tariff Impact: Implications for Global Operations

Recent U.S. tariff adjustments effective 2025 are introducing complex sourcing considerations for high-security inks, holography substrates, and electronic identification modules. Companies are actively evaluating domestic manufacturing alliances, regional suppliers, and in-house capabilities to control cost volatility and safeguard operational continuity. These supply-chain adaptations not only target cost management but also foster long-term resilience by minimizing dependence on trade-impacted regions.

Methodology & Data Sources

This report utilizes a mixed method approach, combining primary interviews with market leaders, regulatory experts, and technology providers, alongside in-depth secondary research across official documents, academic publications, and annual filings. Segmentation strategies were refined through expert workshops and cross-validation, ensuring data integrity and relevance to regional market variations.

Why This Report Matters: Strategic Value for Industry Leaders

Enables informed procurement and packaging decisions by mapping technology trends and regulatory shifts across global regions.

Identifies actionable innovations, supplier partnerships, and compliance strategies to strengthen both brand protection and supply chain transparency.

Supports scenario planning for trade and tariff risks, equipping organizations to proactively adapt procurement and manufacturing models.

Conclusion

The anti-counterfeit pharmaceuticals and cosmetics packaging market is evolving rapidly, shaped by advancements in authentication, regulatory pressures, and changing supply chain realities. Senior leaders armed with these insights can build resilient, future-ready brand protection frameworks.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $98.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $207.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Integration of blockchain traceability solutions across pharmaceutical and cosmetic packaging supply chains

5.2. Adoption of advanced forensic authentication labels and inks resistant to high-definition replication

5.3. Deployment of NFC and IoT-enabled smart packaging caps for real-time genuine product verification

5.4. Implementation of AI-driven visual inspection systems to detect counterfeit pharmaceuticals instantly

5.5. Shift toward eco-friendly anti-counterfeit packaging materials embedded with sustainable traceable markers

5.6. Regulatory enforcement of serialization and aggregation standards under emerging global pharmaceutical directives

5.7. Collaboration between packaging converters and brands to integrate covert chemical taggants in coatings



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market, by Technology

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Covert Authentication Features

8.3. Forensic Authentication

8.4. Holography

8.4.1. Diffractive Hologram

8.4.2. Embossed Hologram

8.4.3. Kinegram

8.5. Overt Authentication Features

8.6. RFID and NFC

8.6.1. Active RFID

8.6.2. NFC

8.6.3. Passive RFID

8.7. Security Inks

8.7.1. IR Inks

8.7.2. Thermochromic Inks

8.7.3. UV Inks

8.8. Serialized Barcodes and QR Codes

8.8.1. 1D Barcode

8.8.2. 2D QR Code

8.9. Tamper-Evident Seals

8.9.1. Induction Seals

8.9.2. Shrink Bands

8.9.3. Tamper-Evident Films



9. Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market, by Material

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Glass

9.3. Metal

9.4. Paper And Board

9.4.1. Corrugated Fiberboard

9.4.2. Folding Carton

9.4.3. Paper Label

9.5. Plastic

9.5.1. HDPE

9.5.2. PET

9.5.3. PP

9.5.4. PVC



10. Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market, by Packaging Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Primary

10.2.1. Blister Packs

10.2.2. Bottles

10.2.3. Tubes

10.2.4. Vials

10.3. Secondary

10.3.1. Cartons

10.3.2. Cases

10.3.3. Containers

10.4. Tertiary

10.4.1. Crates

10.4.2. Pallets

10.4.3. Stretch Wrap



11. Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market, by End Use

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Cosmetics

11.2.1. Hair Care

11.2.2. Makeup

11.2.3. Skincare

11.2.3.1. Creams

11.2.3.2. Moisturizers

11.2.3.3. Serums

11.3. Pharmaceutical

11.3.1. Over-The-Counter

11.3.2. Prescription Drugs



12. Americas Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. United States

12.3. Canada

12.4. Mexico

12.5. Brazil

12.6. Argentina



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. United Kingdom

13.3. Germany

13.4. France

13.5. Russia

13.6. Italy

13.7. Spain

13.8. United Arab Emirates

13.9. Saudi Arabia

13.10. South Africa

13.11. Denmark

13.12. Netherlands

13.13. Qatar

13.14. Finland

13.15. Sweden

13.16. Nigeria

13.17. Egypt

13.18. Turkey

13.19. Israel

13.20. Norway

13.21. Poland

13.22. Switzerland



14. Asia-Pacific Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Packaging Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. China

14.3. India

14.4. Japan

14.5. Australia

14.6. South Korea

14.7. Indonesia

14.8. Thailand

14.9. Philippines

14.10. Malaysia

14.11. Singapore

14.12. Vietnam

14.13. Taiwan



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

15.3. Competitive Analysis

15.3.1. SICPA S.A.

15.3.2. De La Rue PLC

15.3.3. OpSec Security Group, Inc.

15.3.4. Avery Dennison Corporation

15.3.5. 3M Company

15.3.6. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

15.3.7. CCL Industries Inc.

15.3.8. Schreiner Group GmbH & Co. KG

15.3.9. Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

15.3.10. Markem-Imaje

