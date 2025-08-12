Zapp EV to Display i300 in Selfridges London Through New Partnership with Smartech Retail Group

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (OTCQB: ZAPPF) (“Zapp EV” or the “Company”), owner of “Zapp”, the British electric vehicle brand on a mission to electrify personal urban mobility, today announced a strategic retail partnership with Smartech Retail Group Limited (“Smartech”), the experiential technology specialist operating inside Selfridges London.

Key highlights:

The Zapp i300 will be displayed on Selfridges’ lower ground floor at The Bike Shop, which attracts up to 30,000 visitors daily, with scope to scale our footprint in the future at other Smartech stores in Berlin, Rome and New York.

Shoppers will have an immediate, hands-on introduction to our performance electric urban motorcycle, and can reserve in-store ahead of Zapp’s wider rollout in London.

The partners will collaborate to create product demonstrations and other social media content, as well as special editions.



The installation is scheduled to open at the beginning of September 2025, providing Zapp with a prominent display in Central London. This experiential hub in a premier luxury-retail location complements our wider distribution network and offers consumers, media and other partners a first-hand look at i300’s features, which are optimised for urban riders.

David McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Zapp EV, said: “Selfridges is a global destination for iconic brands and shoppers following the latest design trends. Partnering with Smartech puts i300 in front of the urban riders who demand style, performance and innovation, while integrating seamlessly with our hybrid distribution model.”

Nathalie Bernce, Founder & CEO of Smartech, added: “The attention to detail in i300 is clear, well-aligned with the brands on display in our stores and what customers expect when they visit us. We look forward to working with the Zapp team, including at more of our locations worldwide.”

About Zapp EV

Zapp EV (OTCQB: ZAPPF) is on a mission to electrify personal urban mobility. Our two-wheelers blend modern design with optimised performance, and a British edge. The debut model, i300, delivers big-bike attitude in a sleek step-through form, with removable batteries that can be charged from standard electrical outlets. Order directly at www.zappev.com or through our growing retailer network for an experience that is simple and unapologetically Zapp. Zapp is a registered trademark of Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited in the United Kingdom and other countries.



About Smartech Retail Group

Founded in 2016, Smartech Retail Group is a future-facing experiential retail company built for the love of innovation. With flagship locations in London, Berlin, Rome, and New York, and partnerships with over 500 global brands, Smartech creates immersive, design-led spaces that connect people to what’s next.

Smartech is a destination for the extraordinary. A platform where creators break boundaries, global brands come to life, and consumers step into the future. From visionary design to cutting-edge technology, every Smartech experience is rooted in creativity and driven by discovery—igniting innovation and empowering imagination.

Our portfolio includes concept spaces like The Bike Shop, The Track, and Playhouse, spotlighting breakthrough products in e-mobility, wellness, gaming, and sustainable living. Whether it’s a world-first launch or a design-forward lifestyle solution, Smartech brings the future closer—making the next feel now.

To learn more, visit www.smartechwrld.com

