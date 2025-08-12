Autoinjectors Market Set to Surpass USD 3.02 Billion by 2030 as Demand for Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Accelerates | MarketsandMarkets™.

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global autoinjectors market, valued at US$1.08 billion in 2023, stood at US$1.40 billion in 2024 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 13.6% from 2024 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$3.02 billion by the end of the period. The autoinjector finished formulations market is estimated to reach USD 134.27 billion in 2030 from USD 67.30 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 12.2%.

What is driving this surge? Technological advancements in device design, integration of connectivity features, and rising incidence of severe allergies and chronic diseases are reshaping drug delivery. Regulatory approvals for biologics such as Humira and emerging categories like GLP-1 receptor agonists are further catalyzing adoption.

Why does this matter now? As healthcare systems worldwide emphasize patient-centric care and at-home treatment, autoinjectors are becoming indispensable for self-administration, improving compliance, and reducing hospital dependency.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=173991724

Key Growth Drivers

Ease of Use & Accessibility – Simplified administration encourages wider adoption among patients and healthcare providers.

Biologics & Biosimilars Pipeline – Approvals and launches are expanding therapeutic applications.

Smart Technology Integration – Features such as Bluetooth connectivity, dose monitoring, and adherence tracking are redefining patient engagement.

Technology & Usage Trends

How is the technology evolving? The market is segmented into manual and automatic autoinjectors. Manual devices, valued for cost-effectiveness and user control, are projected to record the highest CAGR. Automatic models are also gaining traction with support from regulatory bodies and new product introductions.

In terms of usage, disposable autoinjectors lead due to convenience and hygiene advantages, while reusable models are seeing rising demand, fueled by digital health integrations. Notably, Jabil Healthcare’s Qfinity platform, launched in May 2022, underscores innovation in reusable systems.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=173991724

Route of Administration & Therapy Area Insights

Subcutaneous (SC) administration dominates due to broad formulation availability, ease of use, and minimal training needs. In therapy areas, obesity management is emerging as a high-growth segment, supported by FDA-approved treatments such as Wegovy from Novo Nordisk A/S, recently extended for cardiovascular risk reduction.

Regional Market Dynamics

North America – Maintains market leadership with strong industry presence, favorable reimbursement frameworks, and high chronic disease prevalence.

Asia Pacific – Expected to post significant growth, benefiting from regulatory support and expanding healthcare investment.

Who is Leading the Market?

Prominent players in the autoinjectors space include:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) – Expanding into emerging markets through innovation and partnerships.

Ypsomed Holding AG (Switzerland) – Known for geographic expansion and patient-focused solutions, with recent long-term supply agreements with Novo Nordisk.

SHL Medical AG (Switzerland) – Market leader with diverse volume capabilities and plans to scale production.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US) and Recipharm AB (Sweden) – Innovating in drug delivery solutions.

In finished formulations, leaders such as AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, and GSK plc hold substantial market influence.

Market Implications for Industry Leaders

How can stakeholders capitalize? Opportunities lie in launching next-generation autoinjectors with integrated smart technology, expanding into high-growth regions, and addressing niche therapeutic needs. With patient preferences shifting towards connected, self-administered therapies, the competitive advantage will favor companies that combine device innovation with data-driven patient engagement strategies.

For more information, Inquire Now

Discover Connected Healthcare Market Opportunities:

Insulin Delivery Devices Market

Pen Needles Market

Wearable Injectors Market

Injection Pen Market

Injectable Drug Delivery Market

Get access to the latest updates on Autoinjectors Companies and Autoinjectors Market Size