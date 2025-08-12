PalCare Names Healthcare Veteran Lauren Wilson as Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Strategic Expansion

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PalCare, a leader in nurse call and resident safety technology, proudly announces the appointment of Lauren Wilson as its Chief Revenue Officer. A 20-year healthcare executive with a reputation for driving transformation in aging services, Wilson joins PalCare to lead strategic growth, market expansion, and partner success during a time of unprecedented demand for smarter, more personalized care solutions.

Known for her ability to translate vision into momentum, Wilson brings deep experience across enterprise health tech, analytics, and workforce platforms. Her appointment reflects PalCare’s investment in scalable, outcomes-focused innovation to meet the evolving needs of operators, caregivers, and residents.

“Lauren has a remarkable ability to turn strategy into measurable results. She leads with empathy and conviction,” said Hutson Prioleau, President of PalCare. “Her experience and energy are exactly what we need as we continue building solutions that empower communities and elevate the standard of care.”

Wilson built growth strategies that improved staff workflows, resident outcomes, and operator performance. Her passion for improving aging experiences is also personal and shaped by her parents’ care journeys, including her mother’s diagnosis with Alzheimer’s.

“What drew me to PalCare is its clarity of purpose—and its potential,” said Wilson. “I believe in this team, I believe in this technology, and I believe that together, we can raise the standard of care for communities across the country.”

Wilson serves on the Board of the Alzheimer’s Association in the Northwest, the NIC Academy, and Co-Chairs the NIC Growth Conference Planning Committee, where she helps shape national conversations around innovation in aging services.

About PalCare

PalCare is a next-generation nurse call platform built for modern senior living. Trusted by leading operators across the country, PalCare’s flexible infrastructure, real-time analytics, and intuitive design help communities increase staff efficiency, improve response times, and deliver safer, more connected care. Visit www.palcare.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Morgan Oteba

moteba@palcare.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb2788fb-ade3-49e3-a782-0a97975bc265