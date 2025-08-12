NFI releases its Sustainability Report for 2024





WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (NFI, or the Company) a recognized leader in propulsion-agnostic bus and coach mobility solutions, today released its Sustainability Report for 2024 (the Sustainability Report, or Report), which can be found at www.nfigroup.com/sustainability.

“At NFI, sustainability is more than a core value—it’s a guiding principle that shapes how we operate across our value chain.” said Janice Harper, Executive Vice President, People and Culture. “In 2024, our team took important steps in our sustainability journey, by working to strengthen environmental practices, support social initiatives, and enhance system resilience. We’re proud to share these efforts in the seventh edition of our annual Sustainability Report.”

NFI’s Sustainability Report offers an annual summary of our products and operations, including highlights of our sustainability initiatives, evolving priorities, and areas of impact. The Report focuses on the three main components of NFI’s Sustainability Pledge, “A Better Product. A Better Workplace. A Better World.” which guides the Company’s daily actions, long-term planning, and drives ongoing improvement.

A Better Product: In 2024, NFI expanded our diverse low- to zero-emission product and services portfolio, received a record number of new orders, and delivered its highest number of zero-emission buses (ZEBs) ever, accounting for 23% of our total deliveries.

A Better Workplace: In 2024, we expanded our Community Benefits Framework across all subsidiaries to serve as a guiding framework for our hiring and workforce development efforts, while facilitating programs focused on unique community needs. We proudly invested $12.9 million and over 365,000 hours in NFI team member career development in 2024.

A Better World: NFI is proud to contribute to community well-being through Company and employee led programs, and in 2024, NFI continued to build on its partnership with United Way agencies, supporting 21 communities across North America.

“Sustainability is a strategic driver of our performance and long-term growth. By continuously improving how we innovate, operate, and engage across our value chain, we aim to strengthen our business and contribute meaningful value to our people, our communities, and the environment,” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI. “Our purpose is to Move People and that begins with prioritizing the safety, health, and success of our team to deliver dependable, high-quality products and services.”

To develop this Report, NFI consulted with a broad range of internal and external stakeholders on regional and global levels, including key internal departments, customers, suppliers, investors, creditors, and community partners with the aim of presenting a clear and balanced disclosure of NFI’s sustainability activities and performance identified most relevant to NFI and its stakeholders. This Report has been reviewed and published with the approval of NFI’s senior executives, NFI’s Sustainability Council, and the Board of Directors. The performance data within has been validated by internal management and is to certain jurisdictional regulatory authorities in such form as is required by such authorities.

