GreyOrange Teams With Google Cloud on Breakthrough Warehouse AI

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreyOrange , a global leader in hyper-intelligent warehouse orchestration software, today announced a collaboration with Google Cloud to develop GreyMatter DeepNav, an AI-powered solution for dynamically managing and optimizing autonomous robotic operations at scale. GreyMatter DeepNav will bring unprecedented levels of automation, efficiency, and accuracy to warehouse management for retail, logistics, and supply chain companies worldwide.

Large warehouses use Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) to streamline and accelerate operations across the work floor, from receiving to storage, picking, packing, and shipping. But despite the clear benefits of AMRs, many companies struggle with the lengthy ramp-up time of new deployments. Most warehouse robots are governed by hand-crafted rules, with minimal assistance from machine learning. Adding or adjusting AMRs requires expensive, time-consuming human intervention, which discourages innovation and prevents operators from fully adopting and scaling robotic systems.

Built on Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform, GreyMatter DeepNav will address these challenges by enhancing GreyOrange’s proprietary multi-agent orchestration capabilities — already proven in some of the world’s most complex warehouse environments — to dramatically reduce the time and effort required to train new AMRs on intelligent path planning across fleets of robots from multiple vendors.

With Google Cloud’s reinforcement learning capabilities, AMRs will be able to achieve optimal navigation and task execution paths within weeks rather than months, even in dynamic and high-density settings. Unlike traditional solutions that struggle to scale beyond a few hundred units, GreyMatter DeepNav will effortlessly handle significantly larger robot operations—well beyond the industry-standard ceiling of 300 units—with ease and precision.

Key capabilities of GreyMatter DeepNav will include:

AI-based path planning for real-time navigation in dynamic warehouse layouts

Real-time decision making across heterogeneous agent types

Reinforcement learning–powered navigation and task assignment

Support for dynamic task linking, interleaving, and Service Level Agreement (SLA)-sensitive execution

Scalable control of thousands of agents in structured and unstructured environments.



“We view the warehouse as a living ecosystem,” said Akash Gupta, co-founder and CEO, GreyOrange. “GreyMatter doesn’t just connect hardware. It applies AI to orchestrate robots, people, and systems in real time. This new solution, trained on billions of real-world actions, will bring next-level intelligence to that layer — helping operators innovate without waiting months for payback.”

"The future of warehouse operations is intelligent, adaptive, and seamlessly orchestrated. With Google Cloud's Vertex AI, we're providing the foundational machine learning capabilities, including advanced reinforcement learning, that allow innovative partners like GreyOrange to develop solutions that can accelerate AMR deployment and scale to thousands of robots,” said Paula Natoli, global director, Supply Chain & Logistics Strategy and Solutions, Google Cloud. “This represents a monumental leap in warehouse optimization, turning complex data into real-time operational excellence and unlocking unprecedented efficiency for global supply chains."

“We’re not just accelerating robotics — we’re shaping the next generation of warehouse intelligence,” Gupta said. “Our GreyMatter warehouse orchestration platform optimizes up to 1 million AMR operations per minute, and with each action, we gain deeper insights into how robotic systems behave under real-world conditions. For the first time, we’re capturing that learning in a way that OEMs and integrators can use directly — especially around how robots move and respond in real-world settings — the critical foundation for safe, scalable path planning. Together with Google Cloud, we’re unlocking a new era of accelerated deployment and smarter warehouse automation.”

GreyMatter DeepNav will be available in early 2026. For more information on GreyOrange’s hardware-agnostic solutions for warehouse orchestration, visit the GreyOrange website here .

About GreyOrange

GreyOrange Inc. leads the industry in hyper-intelligent warehouse orchestration and store inventory management software. Its AI-powered GreyMatter and gStore solutions continuously optimize automation, inventory, and workforce management for some of the world’s largest retailers and 3PLs. Through real-time visibility into all omnichannel nodes and the seamless orchestration of robotic agents, people, and systems, customers reduce their cost per unit, eliminate lost inventory, ensure worker safety and productivity, and enhance in-store experiences. Vendor-agnostic and compatible with diverse automation hardware via the Certified Ranger Network, GreyOrange solutions are delivered through its Certified Partner Network of system integrators. Founded in 2012, GreyOrange is headquartered in Atlanta with offices and partners across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.greyorange.com .

