Hydreight Posts Record VSDHOne Growth, Ahead of 2025 Targets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. (TSXV: NURS, OTC: HYDTF, FSE: SO6) (“Hydreight” or the “Company”), a leader in nationwide digital healthcare solutions, is pleased to provide a corporate update highlighting record-breaking VSDHOne order growth, the strategic benefits of its newly announced Perfect Scripts partnership and 503B compounding capabilities.

VSDHOne Order Growth Surpasses Internal Matrix

Hydreight’s flagship VSDHOne platform – a fully compliant, tech-enabled ecosystem connecting prescribers, pharmacies, and patients nationwide – delivered exceptional growth in June and July, with July far exceeding projections and August tracking well ahead of schedule toward the Company’s 2025 goal of 1.3 million total orders.

June 2025: Internal matrix forecast 7,000–10,000 SKU orders; achieved approx. 7,187 SKU orders.



Internal matrix forecast 7,000–10,000 SKU orders; approx. July 2025: Internal Matrix forecast ~10,000 SKU orders; achieved approx. 35,642 SKU orders – over 3X the projection.



Internal Matrix forecast ~10,000 SKU orders; approx. – over the projection. August 2025: Internal Matrix forecast aiming for ~55,000 SKU orders

Hydreight has been investing in enhancing the VSDHOne technology platform into a fully modular architecture, enabling businesses to seamlessly onboard and adopt only the components they need to generate an order. This flexibility is designed to accelerate partner integration, reduce onboarding friction, and drive order growth across multiple verticals.

“We are seeing rapid momentum across the VSDHOne network,” said Shane Madden, CEO of Hydreight Technologies. “July’s High 2,000 daily orders are already being surpassed as we enter August, This growth trajectory gives us full confidence in achieving our target of 1.3 million total orders for the year.”

Perfect Scripts + 503B: Unlocking Scale, Speed, and National Market Access

In July, Hydreight announced its partnership with Perfect Scripts, a leading pharmacy fulfillment partner, representing a major leap forward in the scalability, efficiency, and reach of VSDHOne.

Key benefits include:

Nationwide API Integration: Perfect Scripts’ technology directly integrates with VSDHOne, automating prescription processing and eliminating bottlenecks, which significantly reduces fulfillment times and increases patient satisfaction.



Perfect Scripts’ technology directly integrates with VSDHOne, automating prescription processing and eliminating bottlenecks, which and increases patient satisfaction. Seamless Provider Experience: Prescribers gain access to faster, more accurate order processing, enabling them to serve more patients without additional administrative burden.



Prescribers gain access to faster, more accurate order processing, enabling them to serve more patients without additional administrative burden. 503B Compounding Advantage: Through Perfect Scripts, Hydreight now has access to 503B outsourcing facilities – a federal designation that allows for large-batch, sterile drug compounding under stringent FDA quality standards.

This enables Hydreight to manufacture and ship high-demand medications at scale without the prescription-by-prescription constraints of traditional 503A compounding.



Through Perfect Scripts, Hydreight now has access to – a federal designation that allows for under stringent FDA quality standards. National Market Expansion: The partnership strengthens Hydreight’s ability to support both its direct-to-consumer and B2B telehealth partners with consistent supply, even during periods of elevated national demand.



“Perfect Scripts and the 503B capability fundamentally change our fulfillment capacity,” added Madden. “It means we can meet demand faster, at scale, and with the highest quality standards – while expanding the range of medications and treatments available across the VSDHOne network.”

A replay of the July 2025 Perfect Scripts partnership webinar can be viewed here: Watch Now

Launch of Hydreight Marketing Solutions – Driving Client Growth, Fueling Platform Orders

To further accelerate order volume across the VSDHOne network, Hydreight is launching Hydreight Marketing Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to providing turnkey marketing services to its licensees and telehealth partners.

The new division will deliver data-driven campaigns, creative content, and patient acquisition strategies designed specifically for healthcare providers on the VSDHOne platform. By equipping clients with expert marketing tools and lead-generation programs, Hydreight aims to help them attract more patients, expand their reach, and increase recurring orders.

This initiative is expected to become a significant growth driver, as client-level marketing success directly translates to higher patient volumes and order growth across the Hydreight network.

“When our clients grow, we grow,” said Madden. “Hydreight Marketing Solutions is about giving every partner on our platform the ability to market like a national brand, even if they’re a single provider. That means more patients served, more orders processed, and more revenue for everyone in the network.”

Board Update

The Company also announces that, effective Friday, August 8, 2025, Gabi Kabazo has resigned as a director to focus on other professional commitments. The Board thanks Gabi for his contributions, insight, and dedication during his tenure and wishes him continued success in future endeavors.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Shane Madden

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc Ranked Number 56 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Contact

Email: ir@hydreight.com ; Telephone: 1 (702) 970-8112

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc is building one of the largest mobile clinic networks in the United States. Its proprietary, fully integrated platform hosts a network of over 2500 nurses, over 100 doctors and a pharmacy network across 50 states. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, and managing patient data, which enables licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel. Hydreight is bridging the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals. The Hydreight platform allows healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. Hydreight has a 503B pharmacy network servicing all 50 states and is closely affiliated with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network.

About VSDHOne - Direct to Consumer Platform

Developed in partnership with Victory Square Technologies (CSE: VST) (OTC: VSQTF) (FWB: 6F6), Hydreight launched the VSDHOne (Read as VSDH-One) platform. VSDHOne simplifies the entry challenges for companies and medi-spa businesses to enter the online healthcare space compliantly. This platform will help all businesses to launch a direct-to-consumer healthcare brand in a matter of days in all 50 states. Compliant offerings include: GLP-1s (semaglutide, tirzepatide), peptides, personalized healthcare treatments, sermorelin, testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), hair loss, skincare, sexual health and more. Hydreight invested in technology, legal and infrastructure to launch this platform. The VSDHOne platform offers a complete, end-to-end solution for businesses looking to launch direct-to-consumer healthcare brands. From compliance and telemedicine technology to nationwide doctor and pharmacy networks, VSDHOne provides all the tools needed for a seamless entry into the online healthcare space. The platform is designed to significantly reduce the time and costs associated with launching such services, making it possible for businesses to go live in days instead of months.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking information or statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to the terms and completion of the Transaction, including the entry into a Definitive Agreement, the receipt of corporate, regulatory and stock exchange approval in respect of the Transaction, the business prospects of the Company and Perfect Scripts, the perceived benefits of the Transaction and a strategic partnership between the Company and Perfect Scripts, and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward looking information or statements. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “goal” or similar expressions and includes information regarding expectations for the Company's growth, Margins and VSDHOne’s growth and numbers in 2025.Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information or statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information or statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, the ability to achieve its goals, expected costs and timelines to achieve the Company’s goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, and that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward looking information or statements reflects the Company’s views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties included in documents filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and regulatory uncertainties and risks. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking information or statements include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to complete the Transaction on the terms described herein, including obtaining the requisite regulatory and stock exchange approvals, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to compete effectively with competitors, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to comply with applicable laws, including environmental laws, risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties. The Company does not undertake to update forward looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law. All information contained in this news release regarding Perfect Scripts and its subsidiaries was provided by its management team and Hydreight and its directors and officers have relied on Perfect Scripts for such information. Statements that note the opinions in Maxim’s research is their own and do not represent forecast of NURS or its management and does not imply approval by NURS. Statement that if there is any question regarding Maxim’s research, the investor should contact Maxim and not the Company.