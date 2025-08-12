T-RIZE Group Lists $RIZE Token on Revolut App, Expanding Global Access to Tokenized Real-World Assets





NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T-RIZE Group, a Global fintech company specializing in institutional-grade tokenization, has officially listed its native utility token, $RIZE, on the Revolut App. The listing brings $RIZE to one of the world’s most widely adopted financial platforms, expanding secure and regulated access to tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) for both retail and institutional participants.

Following its Tier 1 exchange debut on Kraken, $RIZE’s listing on Revolut strengthens its presence across trusted global trading venues. The token provides access to assets onboarded through the T-RIZE platform and deployed across EVM-compatible chains like Base and institutional-grade networks such as the Canton Network. This multi-chain architecture enables secure, compliant, and scalable asset distribution across jurisdictions.

The Utility of the $RIZE Token

The $RIZE token serves as the entry point to the T-RIZE ecosystem. Asset owners use it to access and pay for tokenization services and distribution channels. Investors leverage it to participate in vetted offerings, while holders contribute to decentralized governance. A dedicated treasury—holding 30% of the total supply—supports proposal funding and ecosystem initiatives. Fully integrated across payment, access, and governance layers, $RIZE is foundational to how tokenized assets are issued and managed through the T-RIZE infrastructure.

Accelerating Reach Through Revolut

With over 60 million users and 1 billion+ monthly transactions, Revolut is one of the most trusted fintech platforms globally. Through Revolut’s crypto offerings, $RIZE is now accessible through the Revolut App, a streamlined gateway to 300+ exclusive tokens, with crypto payments and staking functionality.

This listing expands $RIZE’s reach across both emerging digital users and institutional-aligned participants—anchored in Revolut’s regulatory track record and robust infrastructure.

From Vision to Execution: A $2B+ Pipeline in Motion

T-RIZE has moved rapidly from platform launch to commercial execution. Over $23 million in tokenized RWAs are already live, representing the first phase of a $300 million, 956-unit real estate tokenization agreement. The pipeline significantly exceeds $2 billion in signed MOUs and onboarding agreements. It spans new construction, tokenized equity, and structured financial products—driven by growing demand for a compliant, scalable tokenization solution.

“The listing of $RIZE on Revolut is a strong signal of institutional-grade readiness,” said Madani Boukalba, CEO of T-RIZE Group. “It broadens global access to the token at the core of our infrastructure—designed to power secure, compliant, and scalable tokenization. This milestone reflects the trust built with partners and platforms, and the execution momentum behind our broader ecosystem strategy.”

Institutional Infrastructure Supporting the Ecosystem

T-RIZE’s growth is supported by a deep network of institutional-grade partners:

Kraken – Tier 1 exchange where $RIZE launched via the Reef Program

– Tier 1 exchange where $RIZE launched via the Reef Program Wintermute – Market-making partner ensuring strong liquidity across platforms

Chainlink – Oracle integration through CCIP, Proof of Reserve, Process, and Origin

– Market-making partner ensuring strong liquidity across platforms – Oracle integration through CCIP, Proof of Reserve, Process, and Origin Fireblocks & DFNS – Secure custody and wallet infrastructure

– Secure custody and wallet infrastructure Canton Network – A privacy-first blockchain where T-RIZE operates as a validator and RWA issuer; the network secures over $4T in assets and processes $2T+ in monthly institutional transactions

Looking Ahead

With compliant infrastructure deployed and global network integrations in place, T-RIZE is preparing to launch additional tokenized offerings and ecosystem features. New listings and new product offerings such as financial structured products, are already in development, supporting the next phase of tokenized RWA adoption at institutional scale. Together, these building blocks position T-RIZE as a core infrastructure layer powering the next era of real-world asset finance.

About Revolut

Revolut is a global fintech and licensed European bank, helping people get more from their money. In 2015, Revolut launched in the UK offering money transfer and exchange. Today, more than 60 million customers around the world use dozens of Revolutʼs innovative products to make more than a billion transactions a month.

Across our personal and business accounts — we give customers more control over their finances and connect people seamlessly across the world. www.revolut.com

About T-RIZE Group

Founded in 2022, T-RIZE is an institutional tokenization platform onboarding a multi-billion-dollar pipeline of real estate, structured financial products, and AI Energy Offset Reserve Notes. The T-RIZE platform transforms these assets into programmable digital instruments that unlock liquidity, lower capital costs, and enhance underwriting and risk modelling while protecting sensitive data through privacy-preserving AI. At its core, the RIZE token powers tokenization services, connects institutions to vetted investments and AI-driven infrastructure, and supports governance and incentive programs across the ecosystem.

For more information, visit www.T-RIZE.io or contact:

Name: David

Press Inquiries: press@T-RIZE.io

Head Office: 1155 René-Lévesque West, Suite 2500, Montreal, QC H3B 3X7, Canada

Toronto Office: 130 King Street West, Suite 1900, Toronto, ON M5X 1E3, Canada

$RIZE Utility and Technical Overview: RIZE Token White Paper

