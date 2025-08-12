Quantic Electronics to Exhibit at the 2025 SENEDIA Defense Innovation Days

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantic Electronics® ("Quantic"), a leading provider of innovative RF and microwave solutions, today announced its participation in the 2025 Defense Innovation Days, hosted by the Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance {“SENEDIA”) in Newport, Rhode Island, August 25th–27th.

As a Silver sponsor of this 11th annual event, Quantic and it’s businesses—Corry, Evans, Eulex, M-Wave, Paktron, PMI, TRM, UTC, and X-Microwave—will showcase a full spectrum of mission-critical components, including cutting-edge RF & Microwave technologies, advanced power systems, and high-reliability passive components.

Quantic’s high-performance solutions are purpose-built to meet the most demanding requirements of modern defense systems—from power-dense, ruggedized capacitors to precision RF subsystems. Featured technologies will include filters, dividers, switches, amplifiers, and X-MWblocks, supporting frequencies from DC to 70 GHz.

“Defense Innovation Days is a uniquely intimate setting fostering direct dialogue that drives real alignment between the defense industry and policymakers,” said Colin McClennan, VP Capacitors, Quantic.

Quantic values the close collaboration this event enables with leaders across industry, academia, and the Department of Defense. Representatives from across the Quantic portfolio will be on site to engage in conversations and demonstrate how our integrated capabilities deliver value across a wide range of defense platforms.

“Our team is proud to offer innovative solutions that span the entire electronic component chain, supporting next-generation defense systems with everything from RF signal paths to robust energy storage,” said Jon Crowley, VP at XPMI, Quantic.

To connect with our team or schedule a meeting, email: inquiries@quanticnow.com

To learn more or register, visit https://senedia.org/