Talkspace Adopts Express Access—an AI-Powered Referral Infrastructure to Help PCPs and Employers Deliver Personalized Mental Health Care Faster Than Ever

NEW YORK and BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkspace, a leading virtual behavioral health provider, and Express Access, the National Institutes of Health funded referral platform developed by Outcome Referrals, today announced a new partnership that will reshape how Americans access mental health care.

Talkspace is the first national digital provider to fully adopt the Express Access TOP Match™ system at scale—integrating scientific provider matching and real-time patient progress tracking directly into its care model. Patients can now get Express Access through their employer or by scanning a free QR code offered by their primary care physician—instantly connecting them to matched Talkspace providers with the best record of helping people like them get better.

Patients can book an appointment with a TOP Matched provider in less time than most patients wait on hold calling a random provider from an insurance directory. As a Cornerstone TOP Match Innovator™, Talkspace will embed the Treatment Outcome Package (TOP) as its core outcome-informed care platform. This robust, 360-degree diagnostic and monitoring system powers Express Access’s AI-enabled decision support tools, identifying clinicians with exceptional track records of success for each patient’s specific needs.

In Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) funded and Journal of the American Medical Association published results, the TOP Match system has been shown to quintuple recovery rates, reduce relapse, and consistently identify the providers most likely to help patients return to full health.

“Matching the right providers with the core patient needs has always been the center of driving Talkspace outcomes, and this partnership extends our foundational research that the right provider to right patient drives the best outcomes,” said Erin Boyd, chief growth officer of Talkspace. “Express Access brings a new level of science and transparency to referrals that the behavioral health system has never had—and Talkspace is proud to lead that transformation.”

Solving the Behavioral Health Referral Crisis with Science

Each year, more than 28 million Americans seek help for mental health concerns. Yet many never receive effective care due to long waitlists, mismatched providers, and confusing referral processes. Primary care physicians (PCPs)—often the first point of contact—are overwhelmed and under-equipped.

Express Access changes that. Built with over $30 million in federal and foundation grants and proven in one of PCORI’s most successful comparative effectiveness trials, the platform enables patients to be matched with clinicians whose proven, recent-past outcomes align with their needs—making personalized medicine a reality for millions of Americans in need.

“Until now, healthcare had two pillars: diagnosis and treatment,” said David Kraus, PhD, founder of Express Access. “We’ve proven that the referral itself can—and must—be scientific. With Talkspace on board, we can bring that science to every corner of the country—digitally and equitably. There’s no more guessing, Googling, or praying someone calls back. With Express Access, the best care finds you.”

National Reach, Immediate Access, Higher Quality

Talkspace’s national network of nearly 6,000 clinicians and widespread insurance coverage makes them a uniquely positioned partner to scale Express Access nationwide. With shared goals of reducing no-shows, increasing treatment completion, and unlocking value-based contracts with health plans, this partnership redefines what patients and payers should expect from digital mental health.

About Talkspace

Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company that connects individuals and licensed therapists through secure, affordable, and evidence-based care. Talkspace serves individuals, employers, and health plans across the country.

About Express Access

Express Access is a smart referral infrastructure for behavioral health, developed by Outcome Referrals, Inc., and funded in part by the National Institutes of Health. It uses AI and the Treatment Outcome Package (TOP) to scientifically match patients to behavioral health providers based on real-world outcomes. Express Access is a free benefit for members of the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) and other clinical networks. Outcome Referrals’ mission is to make behavioral health work for everyone—by making outcomes transparent, measurable, and actionable.