Xtreme Asset Management Limited Announces Enhanced Cybersecurity with U.S. Server Migration

HONG KONG, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme Asset Management Limited, a Hong Kong-registered and SFC-regulated investment and wealth management firm, today announced the strategic relocation of its primary website servers from Hong Kong to the United States.





This critical step is part of the firm’s ongoing cybersecurity strategy to safeguard client data, operational integrity, and institutional trading platforms amid a rapidly growing wave of global cyber threats targeting the financial services sector.

The move follows a series of high-profile cyber incidents in Asia-Pacific, including the widely reported “deep fake” cyberattack in Hong Kong last year that resulted in $25 million in client fund losses for a regional financial institution. Xtreme Asset Management’s leadership acted decisively to fortify its infrastructure and align its security architecture with top-tier U.S. data protection standards.

“In today’s interconnected digital environment, cybersecurity is no longer optional; it is an absolute necessity,” said Gideon Cohen, Director of Institutional Trading at Xtreme Asset Management Limited. “Our decision to relocate critical systems to secure U.S.-based servers reflects our commitment to exceeding industry standards, ensuring that client assets and proprietary trading operations are fully protected against emerging cyber threats.”

In parallel with the server migration, Xtreme Asset Management has implemented enhanced internal cybersecurity policies, including strict limitations on the professional use of social media. This measure aims to reduce exposure to social engineering tactics often used by cybercriminals to infiltrate financial institutions via online networks.

“We are adopting a zero-compromise approach to digital security,” Cohen added. “By combining advanced infrastructure, regulatory-grade cybersecurity frameworks, and tighter internal controls, we are creating a multi-layered defense strategy that safeguards both our clients and our business partners.”

This initiative forms part of Xtreme Asset Management’s global digital resilience plan to ensure robust data protection, operational continuity, and international compliance across all markets where the firm operates.

About Xtreme Asset Management Limited

Xtreme provides institutional trading, cross-border wealth management, and tailored investment solutions to ultra-high-net-worth clients, family offices, and institutional investors. With operations across Hong Kong, Australia, Europe, and North America, Xtreme partners with global clearing networks to deliver secure, innovative, and high-performance financial services worldwide.

Xtreme Asset Management Limited (Company Incorporation No. 69984891) is a Hong Kong-based financial services firm regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) under License No. BOB901.



