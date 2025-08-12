Leap Partners Leverages Midaxo to Close More Deals and Grow Faster

BOSTON and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leap Partners, the Southeast’s premier home services company, is leveraging Midaxo, a leading mergers and acquisitions (M&A) software platform, to power the company’s rapid M&A growth.

“We’re not just buying companies. We’re creating a family of brands,” said Justin Deese, VP of Business Development at Leap Partners. “We want to preserve the cultures, relationships, and community impact that these companies have created. We want owners to stay, grow, and thrive with us—not walk away. And nearly all of them do.”

Leap Partners seeks out values-aligned businesses and gives them the tools, support, and financial strength to grow faster than they could alone. That vision requires operational efficiency, transparency, and trust—which is exactly what Midaxo enables.

“We are excited to help Leap Partners transform their M&A program into a competitive advantage in a fast-moving market,” said Jude McColgan, CEO of Midaxo. “Midaxo enables smart, streamlined communication that builds trust, a repeatable process that drives operational discipline and more effective follow up to close more deals faster. Helping Leap Partners stay organized and move quickly is making a measurable impact on their growth.”

About Leap Partners

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Leap Partners is working to connect the best HVAC, plumbing and electrical businesses in the Southeast to build a world-class service provider. Under Leap Partners' ownership, these businesses are committed to providing industry-leading customer satisfaction and employee engagement. For more information and to read owner testimonials, visit the leappartners.com and the leappartners.com/testimonials.

About Midaxo

Midaxo provides the most widely used work management solution for corporate development. Digitally transforming the transaction process, Midaxo Cloud leverages automation, AI, and machine learning to deliver accelerated inorganic growth while decreasing deal risk. The platform can be customized to fit the needs of each company to enable corporate development and M&A leaders to find, evaluate, and deliver inorganic growth with unprecedented speed and accuracy. Users of the M&A capabilities report identifying and managing 5x more targets, reducing diligence time by 50%, and accelerating time to value realization up to 40%. More than 500 Midaxo customers, including Banner Health, Daimler AG, Professional Services Co., and United Site Services, have closed over 5,000 transactions valued in excess of $1 trillion.