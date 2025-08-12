From Pension Portfolios to Public Markets: Intech’s LGDX ETF Surpasses $100 Million After First 5 Months

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intech®, a $14 billion institutional equity manager, announced today that its Intech S&P Large Cap Diversified Alpha ETF (NYSE Arca: LGDX) has surpassed $100 million in assets under management after its first five months since launch.

While new to the ETF marketplace, LGDX is powered by a time-tested investment process. For nearly four decades, Intech has managed a diversification-weighted large-cap strategy for pensions, endowments, and sovereign wealth funds. That same process now serves as the foundation for LGDX, offering investors a core U.S. equity allocation with benchmark alignment, institutional rigor, and the potential for better risk-adjusted returns—all in a transparent, tax-efficient ETF.

“LGDX gives advisors and their clients access to a strategy that’s served institutional portfolios for nearly four decades,” said Andre Prawoto, Head of Strategy at Intech. “Crossing the $100 million mark so early reflects confidence in the strategy and establishes a strong foundation for broader platform access and model portfolio inclusion.”

Launched on February 27, 2025, LGDX outperformed the S&P 500 Index in its first full calendar quarter as an ETF, continuing the long-term track record of its predecessor fund, which has been live since March 1, 2004.

TRAILING PERFORMANCE: LGDX VS. S&P 500® INDEX AS OF JUNE 30, 2025 3 Month 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year Inception

(03/01/04) LGDX (NAV) 11.77 16.15 20.91 17.10 13.41 10.61 LGDX (Market Price) 11.76 16.26 20.94 17.13 13.42 10.61 S&P 500® Index 10.94 14.85 19.69 16.63 13.63 8.80

Gross Expense Ratio: 0.25%

Performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, so shares may be worth more or less than the original cost when sold. Current performance may be higher or lower than that shown. For the most recent month-end performance, visit https://www.intechetfs.com/lgdx

LGDX performance history before 02/27/2025 reflects the results of the predecessor fund, a commingled private investment vehicle that was not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The predecessor fund was managed using the same strategy and objectives as the ETF; however, it was not subject to the same regulatory, fee, or expense structure, which may have impacted its results. Net asset values (NAVs) of the predecessor fund were used for both NAV and market price performance from inception to the listing date. Performance reflects the deduction of applicable predecessor fund fees and expenses. For periods after 02/27/2025, ETF performance reflects the deduction of all applicable fund expenses, including management fees, trading costs, and other operating expenses. Returns would have been higher if the ETF’s lower expense ratio had been applied historically over time.

LGDX launched alongside SMDX, Intech’s SMID-cap ETF, as part of the firm’s broader effort to bring its institutional strategies to financial advisors and individual investors. Both funds have gained early traction, reflecting advisor demand for systematic approaches with institutional roots—delivered in transparent, tax-efficient vehicles built for long-term portfolio construction.

About Intech

For over 38 years, Intech has been at the forefront of systematic investing, pioneering strategies that harness the power of diversification and rebalancing to optimize equity portfolios. With $14.7 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025, Intech’s research-driven approach—trusted by pension funds, endowments, and sovereign wealth funds—is now accessible to all investors through Intech ETFs, offering a new way to think about passive investing in a rapidly evolving market. Learn more at www.intechetfs.com.

Media Contact

Amiee Watts

FLX Networks

amiee.watts@flxnetworks.com

1-973-615-1683

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Funds, visit www.IntechETFs.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

PRINCIPAL RISKS: Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Because the value of your investment in the Fund will fluctuate, there is a risk that you may lose money. The Funds’ principal risks include equity market risk, volatility risk, and market capitalization risk. Equity Market Risk: Stock prices can fluctuate significantly due to economic, political, and market conditions. The Fund’s investments in equities may experience sudden declines or prolonged downturns. Volatility Risk: The Fund’s strategy leverages stock price volatility to optimize index exposure, but market swings can be unpredictable. High volatility may lead to short-term price fluctuations that could impact performance, particularly during periods of extreme market stress. Market Capitalization Risk: Large-cap stocks may be less volatile but offer slower growth. Small- and mid-cap stocks can experience higher volatility and liquidity risks.

ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in value, and may trade at bid-ask spreads or at a premium or discount to NAV, particularly during periods of market stress. Brokerage commissions and fund expenses will reduce returns.

The S&P 500® is an S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“SPDJI”) product, licensed for use by Intech. S&P® and S&P 500®, The 500™, US 500™ and other index names are trademarks of S&P Global, used under license. Intech ETFs are not sponsored or sold by SPDJI, S&P Global, or their affiliates, which make no representation regarding investing. Indices are unmanaged, do not reflect fees, and are not available for direct investment.

Intech is the sub-advisor to Intech ETFs. Intech ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Investment Products: Not FDIC Insured • Not Bank Guaranteed • May Lose Value • Intech does not have any bank affiliates.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b988632-2f56-4ae8-adc1-3222af5e7276