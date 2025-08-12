Ethical Web AI Announces Distribution Deal with Ingram Micro and a Significant Upgrade to AI Vault

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bubblr Inc., d/b/a Ethical Web AI. (OTC: BBLR) – Announces a significant distribution deal with Ingram Micro for its patented AI product, AI Vault. The signing of this distribution agreement has necessitated the development and release of an enhanced version of AI Vault version 1.5 Beta. AI Vault fixes the primary issue with Chat GPT and other generative AI apps, which is their complete incompatibility with data protection regulations such as the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), rendering them fundamentally unsafe to use.

Ethical Web AI signs distribution deal with Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro Holding Corporation is a leading American distributor of information technology (IT) products and services. Ingram Micro (IM) has a truly global reach and has developed one of the most expansive and efficient supply chains and logistics infrastructures in the technology sector. Operating in approximately 160 countries and serving over 200,000 customers, it enables improved agility, reach, and solutions delivery for technology partners around the world.

Ingram Micro's initial role will be to manage our relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and to help guide us in maximising the benefits of the AWS relationship, both in terms of new sales and funding opportunities within AWS itself. Furthermore, at some point in the near future, we expect Ingram Micro to market AI Vault directly to their existing client base on a reseller arrangement.

Steve Morris, CEO and founder, stated: "We are delighted to have secured an agreement with Ingram Micro to cement our route-to-market strategy. The combination of our AWS software partnership and this agreement with Ingram Micro will secure our route-to-market strategy, helping us achieve our goal of being cash flow positive within nine months. As a company, our core competencies are innovative software development and securing the IP on these products with patent protection. Sales and Marketing are not our strengths, so this agreement is critical for us."

AI Vault version 1.5 (Beta)

Ethical Web AI have now released AI Vault version 1.5 (Beta). This was essential to facilitate the sales and distribution of AI Vault to non-AWS customers. Until today, AI Vault has only been available for purchase on AWS Marketplace, which has limited our audience to existing AWS customers. With AI Vault 1.5 (Beta), it is now possible to buy subscriptions for AI Vault directly from our website. This now makes AI Vault available to all enterprises, regardless of which (if any) cloud hosting platform they use. In addition, this vastly increases our target market to include small to medium-sized businesses (SMB's), many of whom utilise low-cost hosting platforms other than AWS. Furthermore, we have provided over twenty "How to" explainer videos and a comprehensive FAQ page to enable clients to be completely self-sufficient, minimising onboarding time and support effort. Finally, we have improved functionality to include document uploading and usability, with a rationalisation of all console screens to achieve a consistent and intuitive user experience.

Steve Morris, CEO and founder, stated: "There was a tremendous amount of work completed to bring this version into production, and it was all completed within one month. I cannot thank the development team enough for delivering this essential product release in such a short timeframe. This work was essential to secure the Ingram Micro agreement and also to increase our total addressable market massively."

More about AI Vault

AI Vault is a patent-protected solution that addresses the biggest problem with Chat GPT and its competitor generative AI products, which is their fundamental incompatibility with data protection regulations such as the EU GDPR. Some market sectors are aware of this problem and consequently have refused their employees access to Chat GPT, despite the clear efficiency and productivity improvements that could be gained. These include banking, financial services, healthcare, and legal services. Those enterprises that do use Chat GPT and are probably unaware of the risks they are taking by flouting data protection legislation.

You can find out precisely what AI Vault is by watching the following explainer video by clicking on the link: https://ethicalweb.ai/ai-vault-explainer-video/.

About Ethical Web AI

Ethical Web AI is an ethical technology company that is championing an anonymous, safe, and fair new internet. We produce unique intellectual property and technology that is defensible by our valuable utility software patents.

Media and investor contact: steve.morris@ethicalweb.ai