Fifty1 Labs, Inc. and BioSpark AI Unlock 2,000+ Real-World Treatment Pathways to Accelerate Functional Medicine Innovation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Fifty1 AI Labs, a subsidiary of Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. ( OTC: FITY ), together with its commercial partner BioSpark AI Technologies Inc., is announcing a major milestone in its AI-driven drug repurposing and functional medicine initiative. The joint effort has successfully transformed over 10,000 unstructured case reports into a fully structured, queryable database of more than 2,000 real-world patient treatment-outcome pathways—positioning the company at the forefront of AI-powered wellness innovation.

This announcement builds upon the strategic partnership between the two companies and aligns with Fifty1 Labs' previously disclosed intent to acquire BioSpark AI Technologies. The collaboration combines BioSpark's patented natural language processing system with Fifty1's proprietary AI modeling and formulation strategies, creating a powerful engine for unlocking new therapeutic uses for off-patent compounds.

"This is a foundational data asset for rapid therapeutic discovery in complex conditions like chronic fatigue, neuroinflammation, and post-viral syndromes," said Dr. Paul Arora, CEO of Fifty1 Labs. "We now have a high-fidelity layer of real-world treatment patterns, which allows our internal AI teams to prioritize hypotheses, stratify patient types, and accelerate decision-making across multiple drug candidates."

Strategic Drug and Indication Prioritization

While dozens of off-patent compounds were initially screened, BioSpark and Fifty1Labs narrowed their focus to a prioritized set of candidates with the strongest clinical narratives and greatest commercial potential. Market size estimates for target areas ranged from US$1 billion to over US$160 billion, with conditions including fatigue-related syndromes, cognitive decline, metabolic dysfunction, and sleep disorders.

"We are not just doing broad literature mining, we are building actionable, real-world datasets to power stratified treatment discovery," said Dr. Reza Jafar, CTO at BioSpark. "This approach gives us visibility into how these compounds behave in uncontrolled, heterogeneous populations, which is precisely where functional medicine operates."

Data-Driven Repurposing at Scale

Powered by its proprietary LLM ensemble, BioSpark AI parsed over 10,000 case reports into a structured dataset revealing more than 2,000 distinct patient treatment-outcome pathways. These include complete therapeutic narratives, capturing dose, duration, treatment switching, biomarkers/genetic markers, evolving risk factors, adverse events, and clinical responses across real-world patient populations. The result is a rich, queryable asset that turns static literature into a dynamic engine for identifying high-yield repurposing bets. By surfacing overlooked treatment signals and real-world heuristics, the dataset gives Fifty1 Labs a competitive edge in selecting compounds that are not only mechanistically plausible but also commercially scalable.

Next Phase: AI-Guided Hypothesis Generation

With the case data now structured at scale, BioSpark AI and Fifty 1 Labs are entering the next phase: turning real-world signal into therapeutic strategy. BioSpark's team will continue to refine the dataset in close coordination with Fifty1 Labs, ensuring full contextual tagging, longitudinal logic, and phenotype linkage. The structured data is also being transferred to Fifty1's internal AI team, where proprietary in-house models will run deep combinatorial and stratification analyses, searching for dose-response trends, phenotype-specific responders, and synergistic combinations. This dual-engine approach positions the Fifty 1's program to rapidly generate and prioritize commercially viable repurposing candidates for clinical validation.

