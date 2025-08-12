Quoin Pharmaceuticals Releases Fourth Episode in NETHERTON NOW Video Series Featuring International Patient Advocate Mandy Aldwin-Easton

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) (“Quoin” or the “Company”), a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, today announced the release of the fourth episode in its NETHERTON NOW video series. This installment features Mandy Aldwin-Easton, a Netherton Syndrome patient, and a widely recognized, passionate advocate for people living with rare diseases.

Mandy serves as Medical and Communications Manager and Co-founder of the UK-based Ichthyosis Support Group and is President of the European Network for Ichthyosis. In the video, Mandy shares her personal journey living with Netherton Syndrome, from delayed diagnosis, severe, chronic pain, multiple hospitalizations to the profound long-term impact this disease has had on her life.

“One thing we don't talk about is how incredibly painful skin is when it doesn't work properly,” Mandy explains in the video. “Imagine millions of paper cuts all over your body. It’s just so highly unpredictable. The one thing anybody wants with a rare disease like Netherton Syndrome is hope—that better treatments are on the way.”

Mandy’s story underscores the severe physical and emotional toll of the disease. Despite having a highly supportive family and medical advocacy, she has experienced extreme flare-ups, prolonged hospitalizations, and a lack of targeted treatment options throughout her entire life. As an adult, she continues to navigate the complexities of a disease that many still fail to recognize as life-threatening.

“I couldn’t go out because my skin was falling off me. It was so incredibly painful that it was just unbearable to walk,” she recalls. “Even with hospital stays and treatments, no one really knew how to care for my skin.”

“Mandy has long been a pillar of the ichthyosis and Netherton Syndrome communities,” said Denise Carter, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Quoin Pharmaceuticals. “Netherton Syndrome is not just a rare skin disease. It is a relentless and punishing condition marked by excruciating pain, debilitating flare-ups, recurrent infections, and emotional trauma. The toll on patients and their families is immense, not only physically and emotionally but also financially, requiring lifelong care, frequent hospitalizations, and ongoing interventions that place a heavy burden on families and healthcare systems. Beyond her personal resilience, Mandy’s unwavering advocacy has made her a powerful voice for this underserved and often overlooked population. We are honored to feature her in our NETHERTON NOW series and remain steadfast in our mission to bring awareness and hope to those living with this devastating disease.”

The release of this video comes as Quoin continues to advance its lead product candidate, QRX003, in multiple pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of Netherton Syndrome. Recently reported data from ongoing studies have shown highly encouraging improvements in key clinical outcomes.

“Mandy’s story reflects the extraordinary strength and perseverance of patients who have endured a lifetime of suffering without access to an approved treatment,” said Dr. Michael Myers, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Quoin Pharmaceuticals. “As we advance QRX003 through multiple late-stage pivotal trials, voices like Mandy’s reinforce the urgency of our mission. Quoin is committed to delivering a meaningful treatment for the severely underserved Netherton Syndrome community and to driving forward research that addresses the significant unmet needs across a broader range of rare skin disorders.”

The full video featuring Mandy Aldwin-Easton is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b2RXfrx8OvM&t=45s.

About QRX003

QRX003 is a topical lotion formulated with a proprietary delivery technology that contains a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor, whose mechanism of action is intended to perform the function of a specific protein called LEKTI. The absence of LEKTI in Netherton patients leads to excessive skin shedding, resulting in a highly porous and compromised skin barrier. QRX003 is designed to promote a more normalized skin-shedding process and the formation of a stronger and more effective skin barrier. For more information about Quoin’s current clinical trials, visit: https://quoinpharma.com/pipeline/#trials .

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases. We are committed to addressing unmet medical needs for patients, their families, communities and care teams. Quoin’s innovative pipeline comprises four products in development that collectively have the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, SAM Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Scleroderma, Microcystic Lymphatic Malformations, Venous Malformations, Angiofibroma and others. For more information, visit www.quoinpharma.com or LinkedIn for updates.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Company cautions that statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances, such as “expect,” “intend,” “hope,” “plan,” “potential,” “anticipate,” “look forward,” “believe,” “may,” and “will,” among others. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs, or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to: bringing awareness and hope to those living with Netherton Syndrome, continuing to advance QRX003 through multiple late-stage pivotal trials, delivering a meaningful treatment for the Netherton Syndrome community, driving forward research that addresses the significant unmet needs across a broader range of rare skin disorders and Quoin’s products in development collectively having the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, SAM Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Scleroderma, , Microcystic Lymphatic Malformations, Venous Malformations, Angiofibroma and others. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to deliver a safe and effective treatment for Netherton Syndrome; the Company’s ability to pursue its regulatory strategy; the Company’s ability to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of product candidates or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements; the Company’s ability to complete clinical trials on time and achieve desired results and benefits as expected, the Company experiencing unanticipated or higher than expected clinical trial costs; and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in other filings the Company has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

For further information, contact:

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Michael Myers, Ph.D., CEO

mmyers@quoinpharma.com

Investor Contact:

PCG Advisory

Jeff Ramson

jramson@pcgadvisory.com

(646) 863-6341