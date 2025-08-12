BlockQuarry Corp. Completes Engineering Phase of Revolutionary BLQCBuster Mining System, Advances to Prototype Production

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlockQuarry Corp. (OTC: BLQC), a leading Texas-based energy and infrastructure company specializing in AI-driven computing solutions, today announces the successful completion of engineering work on its revolutionary BLQCBuster mining system. The company has transitioned into prototype production phase, with units scheduled for completion by the end of August 2025 for comprehensive testing and validation.

The completion of engineering work on the BLQCBuster project represents a significant technological advancement for BlockQuarry, positioning the company to deliver superior mining infrastructure with unprecedented scalability and reliability. The innovative system architecture incorporates cutting-edge design principles that address critical limitations found in current market solutions.

"The completion of our BLQCBuster engineering phase marks a transformative milestone in our mission to revolutionize mining infrastructure," said Gregg Boehmer, CEO of BlockQuarry Corp. "Our system architecture allows us to provide a more robust system than what's currently available on the market, with a design specifically engineered for quick scaling of mining operations. This represents the future of efficient, reliable mining technology."

BlockQuarry's BLQCBuster system features an innovative modular chip design that delivers superior mining capability per node. The scalable architecture enables flexible cluster configurations with customizable row and column arrangements. This revolutionary approach to mining system design provides:

Unprecedented Scalability: The modular design allows operators to scale cluster hash rates up or down as needed, providing operational flexibility previously unavailable in the market.

Superior Fault Tolerance: Advanced per-chip shunting capabilities ensure minimal performance impact from individual component failures.

Enhanced Reliability: Unlike traditional systems where a single chip failure can disable entire hashboards, the BLQCBuster's innovative per-chip architecture ensures minimal performance impact from individual component failures.



The BLQCBuster project exemplifies BlockQuarry's commitment to American manufacturing and supply chain resilience. All mining units will be manufactured in Pennsylvania, with enclosure fabrication completed in New York, ensuring quality control and supporting domestic industrial capabilities.

With engineering work completed, BlockQuarry has commenced prototype production with targeted completion by the end of August 2025. The comprehensive testing phase will validate system performance, reliability, and scalability across various operational scenarios, preparing for full-scale production and market deployment.

The BLQCBuster system represents BlockQuarry's continued evolution from traditional mining operations to advanced technology development and manufacturing. By combining innovative engineering with American manufacturing excellence, the company is positioned to capture significant market share in the high-performance mining infrastructure sector.

"Our BLQCBuster technology doesn't just improve upon existing solutions – it fundamentally reimagines how mining infrastructure should work," added Boehmer. "The combination of our fault-tolerant architecture, scalable design, and domestic manufacturing creates a compelling value proposition for operators seeking reliable, efficient mining solutions."

As BlockQuarry advances through the prototype testing phase, the company anticipates significant interest from mining operators seeking superior performance and reliability. The BLQCBuster system's innovative architecture positions BlockQuarry to become a leading provider of next-generation mining infrastructure solutions.

About BlockQuarry Corp.

BlockQuarry Corp. (BLQC) stands at the forefront of innovation in the U.S. energy and infrastructure sectors, passionately committed to advancing the implementation of carbon-negative industrial energy on a global scale. Specializing in the provision of green, sustainable, and economically viable energy solutions, BlockQuarry caters to industries with substantial power requirements, including data storage hubs, manufacturing, cryptocurrency mining, and AI.

