Allesin Prestige Motorized Zebra Shades Make Light Control Simple

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allesin is bringing a smarter, more flexible way to control light and privacy with the launch of Allesin Prestige Motorized Zebra Shades. This release serves North America’s growing appetite for smart window shades that deliver motorization, sustainability, and style. Designed with alternating sheer and solid fabric bands, these shades adjust seamlessly throughout the day—no cords, no hassle. Users can manage light levels with a remote, app, or even voice control, making it easier than ever to match the mood, time, or task. Early Allesin shades reviews praise the clean design and effortless installation. The cordless, no-drill setup delivers a sleek solution for those seeking a smart upgrade without sacrificing function or aesthetics.

Allesin's Smarter Vision for Home Comfort





“At Allesin, we believe light should adjust to your life—not the other way around,” said Ethan, Product Manager at Allesin. “Whether you’re a parent looking for a safer nursery, a renter wanting hassle-free style, or simply someone who values comfort and smart control, our motorized zebra shades are built to meet real needs in real homes across America.” From blocking harsh glare in a home office to creating a cozy glow in the living room, Allesin’s smart window shades are designed with daily life in mind. The cordless design makes them safer for families with kids and pets, while the no-drill installation offers flexibility for both long-term homeowners and short-term renters.

What Set Allesin Prestige Motorized Zebra Shades Apart?

Dynamic Light That Matches the Day





With Allesin Prestige Motorized Zebra Shades, homeowners don’t have to choose between natural light and privacy—they can get both. The dual-layer design features alternating sheer and solid fabric panels that glide smoothly to match their needs. Let soft daylight in during the morning, then shift to full coverage when it’s time to block out glare or nosy passersby.

It’s an ideal solution for multitasking spaces. In the home office, filter in gentle light while keeping distractions out. In the living room, enjoy an afternoon glow without giving up comfort or visibility. Hosting guests in the evening? A quick remote tap turns the shades fully private.

Beyond their modern look, these smart window shades offer adaptable light control to suit changing needs throughout the day. From early mornings to late nights, these shades keep up with every shift in the day—quietly and efficiently.

Smart Shades for Everyday Comfort





For North American households juggling busy mornings and cozy nights in, Allesin Prestige Motorized Zebra Shades make light control one less thing to think about. These smart shades fit right into everyday routines—no tech degree required.

Homeowners appreciate the flexibility of three easy control options:

Voice Control via Alexa or Google Assistant means adjusting the shades while cooking, folding laundry, or chasing after toddlers—no hands necessary.





via Alexa or Google Assistant means adjusting the shades while cooking, folding laundry, or chasing after toddlers—no hands necessary. App Control with Tuya or Smart Life lets users tweak settings or set schedules from the couch or even the car.





with Tuya or Smart Life lets users tweak settings or set schedules from the couch or even the car. Remote Control offers one-click access to up to 15 shades—great for large spaces or people who like real buttons





For added convenience, users can schedule their shades to rise with the sun, block out the afternoon heat, or drop down for nighttime privacy. It’s a small upgrade that makes a big difference—cutting glare, saving energy, and helping homes feel just right all day long. Whether adjusting one room or syncing multiple windows, these motorized shades help streamline daily life.

Quick Comfort That Doesn’t Leave a Mark

Not every home project needs a toolbox and a weekend. The Allesin Prestige Motorized Zebra Shades offer a quick, drill-free setup that clicks into place in around 5 seconds—literally. No mess. No stress. No landlord complaints. When it’s time to move, the shades come down just as easily. They can be removed without leaving marks and reinstalled in a new space. This flexibility makes them a smart choice for short-term stays or frequent movers. With a cordless design, these smart window shades are also safer for homes with kids or pets. Simple, safe, and flexible—Allesin’s motorized zebra shades fit seamlessly into any home. For renters looking to upgrade their space without the usual headaches, Allesin motorized zebra shades deliver style, safety, and complete peace of mind.

Thoughtful Design That Lasts

Beyond making daily life easier, Allesin Prestige Motorized Zebra Shades also bring thoughtful design and long-term value into the mix. These shades aren’t just smart—they’re made to look the part. The removable valance helps block light gaps for a cleaner finish and can be swapped or cleaned with ease. Homeowners can even match the valance to the fabric for a streamlined, designer look that works in any room, from minimalist livingrooms to modern home offices.





Available in customizable sizes, these shades fit both inside and outside mounts. Whether it’s a sleek setup for a modern home office or a coordinated look for a spacious living room, they deliver a perfect fit and a premium touch that feels built for the space.

For an eco-friendly upgrade, the optional solar power feature keeps the shades charged while reducing energy use. It’s perfect for sun-filled spaces like living rooms or large floor-to-ceiling windows. With silent operation and sustainable power, these smart window shades bring comfort and efficiency to every corner of the home.





The Allesin Prestige Motorized Zebra Shades bring smart design, quiet comfort, and effortless control into one sleek package. To see how these motorized zebra shades stack up, or browse more Allesin shades reviews, visit allesin.com .

About Allesin

Allesin is a smart shading brand that blends thoughtful design with smart technology. With the motto “Your Light, Your Way,” Allesin helps users create personalized, comfortable spaces through flexible light control. Allesin believes in encouraging people to take control not only of the light in their homes, but also of the direction/way of their lives.

Press Contact：

Email: marketing@allesin.com

Website: allesin.com

