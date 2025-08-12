Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV); Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW); Kartoon Studious Inc. (NYSE: TOON) f/k/a Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS); and Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.

If you have held DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV) shares since prior to November 10, 2023, and would like to learn more about the investigation and your rights, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/doubleverify-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.



Why? As alleged in an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, DoubleVerify (NYSE: DV), via certain of its officers, failed to disclose that: (a) DoubleVerify’s customers were shifting their ad spending from open exchanges to closed platforms, where the Company’s technological capabilities were limited and competed directly with native tools provided by platforms like Meta Platforms and Amazon; (b) DoubleVerify’s ability to monetize on Activation Services, the Company’s high-margin advertising optimization services segment, was limited because the development of its technology for closed platforms was significantly more expensive and time-consuming than disclosed to investors; (c) DoubleVerify’s Activation Services in connection with certain closed platforms would take several years to monetize; (d) DoubleVerify’s competitors were better positioned to incorporate AI into their offerings on closed platforms, which impaired DoubleVerify’s ability to compete effectively and adversely impacted the Company’s profits; (e) DoubleVerify systematically overbilled its customers for ad impressions served to declared bots operating out of known data center server farms; (f) DoubleVerify’s risk disclosures were materially false and misleading because they characterized adverse facts that had already materialized as mere possibilities; and (g) as a result of the above, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading or lacked a reasonable basis.

What You Can Do Now: Current DoubleVerify (NYSE: DV) shareholders who have held DoubleVerify shares since prior to November 10, 2023, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/doubleverify-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. $DV #DoubleVerify

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) shares prior to February 28, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/flywire-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. If, alternatively, you purchased your shares between February 28, 2024, and February 25, 2025, you can participate in the class action.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW), through certain of its officers, consistently touted the sustainability of Flywire’s revenue growth and financial condition, while downplaying the anticipated negative impacts of permit- and visa-related headwinds on the Company’s business. The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the strength and sustainability of Flywire’s revenue growth was overstated; (ii) the negative impact that permit and visa-related restrictions were having and were likely to have on Flywire’s business was understated; and (iii) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) shares prior to February 28, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/flywire-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. If, alternatively, you purchased your shares between February 28, 2024, and February 25, 2025, you can participate in the class action. $FLYW #Flywire

Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Ibotta, Inc. shares on or shortly after the company’s April 18, 2024 IPO, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/ibotta-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085, to learn more.



WHY? A federal securities fraud class action complaint alleges that statements made in Ibotta Inc’s (NYSE: IBTA) Registration Statement issued in connection with Ibotta’s April 18, 2024 initial public offering were false and/or misleading when made because they did not properly warn investors of the risks concerning Ibotta’s contract with The Kroger Co. Kroger’s contract was at-will, and Ibotta failed to warn investors that a large client could cancel their contract with Ibotta without warning. Despite providing a detailed explanation of the terms of Ibotta’s contract with Walmart, there was not a single warning of the at-will nature of Kroger’s contract.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA) shares on or shortly after the company’s April 18, 2024 IPO, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/ibotta-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

Kartoon Studious Inc. (NYSE: TOON) f/k/a Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Securities Fraud Class Action Partially Survives Motion to Dismiss:

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Kartoon Studious Inc. (NYSE: TOON) f/k/a Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Kartoon Studious Inc. (NYSE: TOON) f/k/a Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) shares prior to March 11, 2020, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/toon-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? On Augst 5, 2025, allegations made in a federal securities fraud class action complaint against Genius Brands, now known as Kartoon Studious Inc. (NYSE: TOON) partially survived a motion to dismiss.



The underlying Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Kartoon Studious Inc. (AMEX: TOON) f/k/a Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) made false and/or misleading statements regarding: (i) Nickelodeon’s purported broadcast expansion of Genius’s Rainbow Rangers cartoon; (ii) subscription fees for the Kartoon Channel!; and (iii) the Company’s growth potential and overall prospects as a company. The Complaint further alleges that while the share price of Genius stock was artificially inflated due to these misstatements.



On appeal from the Court’s order granting Defendants’ motion to dismiss Plaintiffs’ second amended complaint (SAC), the Ninth Circuit found that Plaintiffs plausibly alleged that “Genius’s representations regarding PennyStocks in its May 7 SPA were misleading, and Genius’s statements regarding Rainbow Rangers, Disney/Netflix, and Stan Lee caused [Plaintiffs’] losses.” In re Genius Brands Int’l, Inc. Sec. Litig. (Genius II), 97 F.4th 1171, 1190 (9th Cir. 2024).

The district court then determined that “Plaintiffs’ claims under Rule 10b-5(a) and (c) and under § 20(a) of the Exchange Act are adequately alleged as to the Rainbow Rangers statements.”

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Kartoon Studious Inc. (NYSE: TOON) f/k/a Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) shares prior to March 11, 2020 , and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/toon-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

$TOON $GNUS #Kartoon

Attorney Advertising Disclaimer

Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com