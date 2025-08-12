Wreaths Across America Recognizes Load One Transportation & Logistics as the 2025 Recipient of the “James Prout Spirit of Giving Award”

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine and DETROIT, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- August 12, 2025—Last week, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) recognized Load One Transportation & Logistics, headquartered in Detroit, as the ninth recipient of the organization’s James Prout Spirit of Giving Award. As a member of the WAA Honor Fleet, Load One has been helping move the mission since 2010.

The James Prout Spirit of Giving Award is named in memory of James Prout, owner of Blue Bird Ranch Trucking of Jonesboro, Maine. Prout was the first person to volunteer to haul wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery when the program was in its infancy. The award is given semi-annually to a deserving professional truck driver, transportation company or organization that has supported charitable causes in a way that will affect generations to come.

“Load One has been an incredible partner in helping us fulfill our mission. When other companies or owner-operators can’t take a load, they step up, often at the last minute, to ensure every wreath is delivered,” said Courtney George, WAA Director of Transportation & Industry Relations. “They generously block out their broker fees, so we receive services at a discount, and they go the extra mile to ensure every ceremonial wreath is included in the Escort to Arlington.”

“It is incredibly meaningful to be selected for the James Prout Spirit of Giving Award by Wreaths Across America,” said John Elliott, Executive Chairman, Load One. “I have long said, hauling veterans’ wreaths is easily the most sacred cargo we have the honor of delivering each year. I am proud of our team, who step up to volunteer their time, and as a veteran myself, I am honored to play a part in this important mission.”

“Last year alone, Load One took on five loads, an impressive commitment for an expedite carrier with most of their trucks being sprinter vans and straight trucks. Their dedication makes a real difference,” added George.

The trucking industry is vital in helping WAA move the mission to more than 5,000 participating locations across the country. National Wreaths Across America Day will be held this year on Saturday, December 13, 2025. It is a free event open to all.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s yearlong mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

