VERSES® Sponsors Leading Conference on Active Inference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) ("VERSES" or the "Company"), a cognitive computing company pioneering next-generation agentic software systems, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the 6th annual International Workshop on Active Inference (“IWAI”), an annual in-person gathering that brings together leading researchers, practitioners, and students working on Active Inference and related fields.

Other sponsors to date include Waymo , the world’s first autonomous ride-hailing service, and Mila , the world’s largest academic research center for deep learning, founded by Yoshua Bengio, Turing Award Recipient.

“Active Inference is rapidly emerging as a cornerstone of next-generation AI, and we’re excited to help shape its future while learning from the brilliant minds driving this field forward,” said Hari Thiruvengada, VERSES CTO.

VERSES researchers contributed to seven full papers and are presenting six posters, with topics spanning robotics, machine vision, multi-agent cooperation, and self-organizing systems among other areas. Keynotes will be given by several VERSES team members including Professor Karl Friston alongside distinguished professors whose expertise include:

Anthropology and biology

Cognitive neuroscience

Complex adaptive systems

Consciousness

Data science

Multi-agent learning

Psychiatry and psychology

Robotics and embodied AI

IWAI will be hosted October 15-17 at McGill University in Montreal, offering an exciting environment for global researchers to connect and share insights. IWAI will focus on three core streams of Active Inference and Bayesian Brain research:

Computational Theory and Simulations. Mathematical and computational developments.

Mathematical and computational developments. Cognitive, Philosophical, and Neural Models. Modeling biological, neural, and cognitive phenomena, and integrating applied philosophy.

Modeling biological, neural, and cognitive phenomena, and integrating applied philosophy. Empirical, Clinical, and Real-World Applications. Data-driven studies applied to robotics, IoT, clinical, industrial, and societal challenges.

“I look forward to connecting with my fellow colleagues in person to exchange views on deriving intelligence from first principles,” said Professor Karl Friston, VERSES Chief Scientist.

About VERSES

VERSES® is a cognitive computing company building next-generation agentic software systems modeled after the wisdom and genius of Nature. Designed around first principles found in science, physics and biology, our flagship product, Genius,™ is an agentic enterprise intelligence platform designed to generate reliable domain-specific predictions and decisions under uncertainty. Imagine a Smarter World that elevates human potential through technology inspired by Nature. Learn more at verses.ai , LinkedIn and X .

