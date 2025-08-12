TransPerfect Legal Recognized by Relativity in Three Specialty Areas

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect Legal, the global leader in legal technology, AI, and advisory services, today announced it has been recognized with three industry competencies from Relativity: Antitrust, Construction, and Life Sciences. These competencies validate TransPerfect's proven expertise in managing complex data challenges unique to each sector.

A certified Relativity partner since 2008, TransPerfect Legal delivers eDiscovery solutions through subject-matter experts and specialized practice groups that provide strategic, industry-specific consulting and technology-forward workflow and capability customization.

TransPerfect Legal empowers clients across litigation, investigations, and compliance matters with advanced technical capabilities and proprietary technology, including Reef Stream™ rapid import and export technology and Reef Translate™, which facilitates AI-powered automated translation and has the power to securely process millions of pages of text within hours.

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe remarked, “These awards reflect TransPerfect’s prowess in handling extremely complex legal challenges.”

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

About TransPerfect Legal

TransPerfect Legal is the global leader in legal technology, AI, and advisory services for Am Law 200 and Global 100 law firms as well as corporate legal departments. With offices in more than 140 cities worldwide, solutions include forensic technology and consulting, eDiscovery and early data assessment, managed review and legal staffing, language services, deposition and trial support, and paper discovery, all offered alongside the Reef Technology ecosystem, TransPerfect Legal’s suite of proprietary applications that address the needs of legal and regulatory practitioners around the world. For more information, please visit www.transperfectlegal.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language services and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com .