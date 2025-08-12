TOMI Environmental Solutions Announces Major New Customer Win for 2025

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced it has received significant purchase orders from a globally recognized leader in eye health.

The company had placed an order for multiple Surface Units and disinfection carts for its South Carolina facility earlier in the year. In the third quarter of 2025, a second order was placed for the Florida facility. Notably, the South Carolina validation package was successfully completed, demonstrating repeatable, high-quality surface treatment results.

As seen in recent years, the FDA has emphasized the importance of complete decontamination of hard to clean equipment with technologies which can penetrate the smallest cracks and crevices. SteraMist successfully passed repeatable trials against Geobacillus stearothermophilus spores, a challenging industry benchmark for manual surface spraying, further demonstrating the competitive advantage and reliability of its iHP technology. The Florida facility is planned to undergo qualification in the near term using the same methodology as the prior facility.

The Company expects that the total amount of purchases from this customer will be approximately $385,000 for 2025, comprising of SteraMist iHP equipment, BIT Solution, and support services. This engagement underscores strong customer validation and growing demand for TOMI’s validated disinfection solutions across multiple facilities.

"We are incredibly proud to expand our partnership with this leader in global eye health," said Jim Reynolds, TOMI Manufacturing Sales Representative, President of ProEx Services. "This repeat business is a powerful testament to the performance and reliability of our iHP disinfection systems and the value they bring to customers operating in the most demanding regulatory environments. We are committed to quality and safety at their facilities and expanding our partnership to include their other locations.”

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.

