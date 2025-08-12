Matt Wheatley Named Chief Commercial Officer as Priori Celebrates Third Consecutive Year on Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priori, the leading legal technology platform for outside counsel decision-making, has promoted Matt Wheatley to Chief Commercial Officer, marking a significant step in the company’s continued growth trajectory. The announcement comes as Priori celebrates being named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the third consecutive year — ranking No. 998 with three-year revenue growth of 429%.

In his expanded role, Wheatley will lead client strategy across both of Priori’s business lines, bringing together the company’s marketplace and software offerings to help in-house legal teams make smarter, faster, and more strategic outside counsel decisions. Since joining Priori, he has been instrumental in deepening client relationships and shaping the company’s commercial strategy.

“Matt has been a driving force behind our success, and his leadership will be pivotal as we scale to meet the legal industry’s growing appetite for change,” said Basha Rubin, CEO and Co-Founder of Priori. “Matt has an exceptional ability to connect with clients and translate their needs into innovative solutions.”

Wheatley’s promotion follows a career spent at the intersection of law and business. Before joining Priori, he worked at a leading legal search firm, partnering with corporate clients on in-house placements, and previously practiced as a litigator. His writing has been featured in Bloomberg Law, Nasdaq, and more. He holds a J.D. and B.A. from the University of Kentucky and is a member of the Kentucky bar.

The company’s 2025 Inc. 5000 recognition also includes top regional and sector rankings: No. 105 in Software, No. 91 in the New York–Newark–Jersey City metro area, and No. 83 in New York state. Earlier this year, Priori ranked No. 26 in the Northeast region on the Inc. Regionals list, up from No. 35 in 2024, and was recognized in the Chambers and Partners 2025 NewLaw Guide for Flexible Legal Staffing: Global-wide, based on client feedback about the quality of talent sourced through the platform.

About Priori Legal (‘Priori’)

Priori transforms how legal teams find, engage, and manage outside counsel, connecting them with the right talent at the right price for any need. With over a decade of experience partnering with legal teams, we provide access to flexible talent, a global law firm marketplace, and cutting-edge software for managing law firm panels and legal RFP workflows.

Priori Talent Marketplace includes the company’s network of Flexible Talent and Law Firms. Companies use Priori’s vetted network of 8,000+ legal professionals for common flexible talent uses such as short-term engagements, leave coverage and overflow support, and for traditional law firm support such as local counsel in all 50 states and 70+ countries and niche expertise.

Priori Software Solutions include the company’s panel management and RFP platforms. Priori Panel Management is a first-of-its-kind platform for organizing, tracking and measuring a company’s law firm panel. Priori RFP streamlines the legal RFP process, allowing companies to issue and compare proposals, and track performance.

