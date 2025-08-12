Sciens Building Solutions Acquires Houston-area Company

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sciens Building Solutions (“Sciens”) today announced it has welcomed Katy, Texas-based Alarmtechs, Inc. (“Alarmtechs”) to its growing portfolio of companies. This is the latest acquisition announcement from Sciens and helps further expand their presence in the Texas market, while providing Alarmtechs and its customers with even deeper resources and expertise, as well as the ability to leverage Sciens’ growing presence across North America.

“I am looking forward to partnering with Sciens to help take the Alarmtechs team to the next level,” said Bill Waters, Alarmtechs founder. “We have wonderful employees and great customers and to see this partnership drive more success for those folks means everything to us. Our employees are considered family, and we are happy to have partnered with a group that we trust to take care of them and provide additional opportunities for their professional development.”

Established 34 years ago by Bill Waters, Alarmtechs is a complete low voltage systems installation, servicing and monitoring company serving all of Texas’s major metropolitan areas. Their expertise includes fire alarm, security integration, ERCES, access control, and sprinkler services with specialty focus on multi-family new construction.

“Alarmtechs is a highly respected fire and life safety company who expands our ability to provide the full Sciens Service Suite (S3) in the important and growing Texas market,” said Terry Heath, Sciens’ CEO. “Along with our many other Divisions in Texas, we are excited to partner with Bill and his family-focused business, which is nicely positioned to provide local, regional, and national service support to our expanding customer base.”

About Sciens Building Solutions

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by The Carlyle Group, Sciens Building Solutions is a fire and life safety company focused on protecting lives and reducing business risk. This includes the design, installation, and provision of maintenance and inspection services for fire detection, fire sprinkler and security systems across a variety of commercial vertical markets. For more information, please visit: www.sciensbuildingsolutions.com.

About Alarmtechs

Founded 34 years ago in Katy, Texas, Alarmtechs is a Potter dealer that is focused on fire alarm, security integration and sprinkler services. They are licensed in the areas of alarm, sprinkler, extinguishers, ERCES, and security. For more information, please visit https://www.alarmtechs.com/.

Contact: Jil Shingledecker

jshingledecker@sciensbuildingsolutions.com

407-221-6785