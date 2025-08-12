Rocket Lawyer Launches Rocket Copilot™ Contract Review Empowering Small Business Owners to Negotiate, Sign and Enforce Contracts With Confidence

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Rocket Lawyer , the affordable and trusted legal technology platform, introduces Rocket Copilot™ Contract Review , a new, free**, AI-powered legal experience that helps small business owners confidently evaluate and sign contracts, negotiate smarter deals, and enforce their rights. This offering builds on the growing capabilities of Rocket Copilot™ , the company’s generative AI assistant, and is powered by nearly two decades of proprietary legal analysis data. With Contract Review, small business owners can now receive personalized, on-demand contract insights with the option to connect with a qualified, human Legal Pro for more information, included at no extra cost with a Rocket Legal+ membership.

In a recent Researchscape survey*, 82% of small business owners said they are concerned about protecting their business from financial liability in contracts, and nearly 77% worry about reputational damage. Small business owners know that strong, reliable contracts are essential, but until now, their options were limited to hiring expensive attorneys - who can charge an average of $300 per hour - or taking on the risk of doing it themselves, sometimes needing to rely on public AI tools that lack data privacy protections and fail to provide accurate legal information tailored to their unique needs.

Now, with Rocket Copilot Contract Review, small business owners get:



Free trusted AI insights, purpose-built for legal questions: Contract Review includes AI that is trained on 16 years of Rocket Lawyer’s proprietary legal analysis data, so small business owners get personalized legal information they can trust.



Actionable legal information to address their pressing contract issues: Contract Review defines and highlights key terms, red flags, and areas deserving a closer look empowering SMB's to negotiate and advocate for changes before signing as well as to effectively enforce the agreement.



Security and privacy: Documents uploaded to Rocket Copilot for Contract Review are encrypted, processed in a secure environment, and never used to train AI models. Your information stays confidential and protected under Rocket Lawyer's strict privacy standards.



Quick contract clarity: Contract Review explains contracts in clear, simple language, so small business owners can better understand what they're agreeing to, advocate for the changes that protect their business, and confidently enforce agreements. After receiving an AI analysis, small business owners can ask a Legal Pro follow-up questions about their unique contract. Later this year, an enhanced feature will allow small business owners to direct follow up questions about their contract analysis directly in Copilot.

Readily available, personalized guidance from a qualified, human Legal Pro: Rocket Legal+ members can always connect with a Legal Pro to review contracts and get additional information, anytime. Start a free, 7-day Rocket Legal+ trial to unlock this benefit.

“Rocket Lawyer has always used technology to make access to legal services affordable and simple, and generative AI is helping us accelerate that mission,” said Paul Hollerbach, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Rocket Lawyer. “As we expand our suite of legal AI tools, Contract Review, powered by Rocket Copilot, puts valuable legal information into the hands of small business owners at a very affordable cost. Now, small business owners can negotiate agreements, make confident decisions before signing, and take clear action - legally protecting their interests like never before.”



“When a client fell behind on payment, Contract Review immediately pinpointed the precise clause detailing our terms and enforcement rights. Having that clarity at my fingertips empowered me to take decisive action, and recover what we were owed,” said Lesley Nickus, Founder, Scary Plants Media. “As a small business, every dollar and every hour counts. We simply can’t afford to chase money we’ve already earned.”

About Rocket Lawyer

Founded in 2008, Rocket Lawyer is a leading legal technology and services company that has helped millions of small businesses, families, and individuals navigate legal situations at an affordable price. Powered by the Rocket Legal Cloud™ and Rocket Copilot™—our industry leading conversational AI assistant—Rocket Lawyer is the only legal platform that seamlessly blends agentic AI with support from legal professionals. Customers receive legal information through a conversational AI experience and, for added confidence, can get answers, consult live with or even retain qualified legal professionals for legal advice through Rocket Legal Professional Services, Inc. (RLPS), a Rocket Lawyer subsidiary. With unlimited access to personalized legal documents and e-signatures, answers to legal questions, and significant discounts on business compliance filings, trademark registrations, tax strategy, prep and filing, and more, a Rocket Lawyer subscription lets you focus on what matters most—your business and your life. That’s Legal Made Simple®. Visit www.rocketlawyer.com for a free trial of Rocket Legal® or Rocket Legal+® and follow us on Facebook , X and LinkedIn .

*Source: Researchscape, 2025 SMB Survey, conducted Q1/Q2 2025, n=1,000 U.S. adults. Commissioned by Rocket Lawyer.

**Free with email registration

