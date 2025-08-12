CNN’s Brian Stelter and Spectrum News NY1’s Jamie Stelter to Co-Emcee PRSA-NY’s 2025 Big Apple Awards

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRSA-NY today announced that two esteemed journalists, Brian Stelter from CNN and Jamie Stelter from Spectrum News NY1, will serve as co-emcees for the 2025 Big Apple Awards, taking place September 18, 2025 at Sony Hall in New York City.

Recognized as the most prestigious awards program in the New York PR and communications community, the PRSA-NY Big Apple Awards celebrate excellence in public relations and honor the individuals and teams behind the year’s most effective and creative campaigns. With this year’s theme – “Elevate & Evolve: Honoring PR Excellence in a Changing Landscape” – as the event backdrop, the Stelters’ presence promises to elevate the evening’s experience and contribute to a memorable celebration of industry achievement.





Brian Stelter is CNN Worldwide’s chief media analyst and the lead author of the Reliable Sources newsletter. He joined CNN in 2013 after six years as a media reporter at The New York Times and began his career by creating the TVNewser blog. Stelter is the author of three books, most recently “Network of Lies,” which examined Dominion’s blockbuster defamation case against Fox News. He is also a producer of the Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show,” which was inspired by his best selling book "Top of the Morning."

Jamie Stelter is the traffic anchor and co-host of Spectrum News NY1’s “Mornings On 1.” She joined the network in 2010 following roles at WNBC and Fox29, and is known for her engaging morning banter with Pat Kiernan on everything from transit to local politics, sports, and entertainment. She also hosts “Extra Shot,” Spectrum News NY1’s Emmy-nominated interview series.

Brian and Jamie live on a farm in New Jersey with their two children, Sunny and Story.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Brian and Jamie as co-emcees for this year’s program,” said Ken Kerrigan, President of PRSA-NY. “Their illustrious journalism careers and longstanding connection to New York make them the perfect pair to help us recognize the achievements and impact of this year’s Big Apple Award recipients.”

Early bird tickets are available now through August 15 at discounted rates:

Individual PRSA-NY Member: $500

Individual Non-Member: $600

Tables of 10: Starting at $5,000



Ticket prices will increase beginning August 16. For more details and to register, visit http://www.commpro.biz/events/big-apple-awards-2025 .

This year’s event is graciously sponsored by 360PR+ , Burson , Gregory FCA , HUNTER , PRophet (exclusive sponsor of the 15 Under 35 Awards), Edelman , Notified , The Stevens / Jachetti Group , Truescope , Carmichael Lynch Relate , PR Museum , Hill & Knowlton , and IW Group , with event production by CommPRO .



Limited sponsorship opportunities are still available for organizations that wish to support the event and gain visibility among the region’s top communications professionals. To learn more, please visit https://www.prsany.org/ or contact fays@commpro.biz .

ABOUT THE BIG APPLE AWARDS

The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America established the Big Apple Awards program in 1988 to encourage excellence in public relations. The program has evolved to keep pace with a rapidly changing industry and continues to celebrate the exciting and innovative successes of talented professionals working in the heart of the communications universe. Today, a Big Apple Award is recognized as one of the highest honors bestowed in public relations.

ABOUT PRSA-NY

The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is the best-established, most substantial and most influential group of public relations professionals in the country. Located in the media capital of the world, PRSA-NY offers to its members top-level career development and education, networking, mentoring and award programs. PRSA-NY serves communications decision-makers at agencies, businesses, nonprofit organizations and public and private institutions. For more information about PRSA-NY, go to https://www.prsany.org/ .

