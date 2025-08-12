DYWIDAG Expands U.S. Operations with New Northeast Facility

Pottstown, Pennsylvania, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DYWIDAG, a global leader in structural and geotechnical engineering solutions, proudly announces the opening of its newest manufacturing and distribution facility in Pennsylvania. Specializing in the production of THREADBAR® systems, the new facility enhances the company’s ability to meet growing demand for engineering products and solutions across the U.S. market.

Celebrating its 160th anniversary this year, DYWIDAG’s leadership in infrastructure support can be seen in its work on two of America’s iconic structures: anchoring systems for Apple's HQ, California, and for One World Trade Center, New York. Now, the company’s strategic expansion reinforces DYWIDAG’s commitment to creating safer, stronger, and smarter structures. Located in the heart of the Northeast, the facility enables faster delivery times, increased production capacity, and more efficient service to customers throughout North America.

“Opening this new facility in Pennsylvania marks a major milestone in our U.S. growth strategy—bringing our core solutions closer to our key markets,” said Hugh Pelham, CEO at DYWIDAG. “With increased proximity to major projects, we can now offer faster turnaround times, localized support, and the high-performance THREADBAR® products our customers’ trust. We've assembled a skilled local team with deep expertise in geotechnical and post-tensioning systems—ready to hit the ground running. This facility strengthens our ability to provide top-tier service and distribute products efficiently across the Northeast.”

To support the launch and long-term growth of the facility, DYWIDAG has appointed a dedicated local sales and management team focused on building customer relationships and expanding market reach. The new team will be supported by the existing technical and sales teams in the U.S.

Among the new hires:

Northeast Sales Manager, Steve Scott, an experienced and knowledgeable sales engineer, with 14 years in the industry. With strong expertise in technical support, product specification, field exploration, and testing, Steve will play a key role in driving market development across the region.

Geotechnical Engineer, Maureen Merson, with 10 years of hands-on experience in testing, analysis, and service delivery and a background that spans the full project lifecycle—from technical evaluation to implementation, bringing valuable field-based insight.

Geotechnical Sales Engineer, Rey Clavel, with 21 years’ experience. Rey is a certified geotechnical engineer, licensed Professional Engineer, and quality control-certified construction manager.

These new appointments add bench strength and extensive experience across both public and private infrastructure sectors and their depth of technical knowledge and commercial understanding will be instrumental in supporting clients and expanding DYWIDAG’s footprint across the Northeast.

THREADBAR®, DYWIDAG’s proprietary high-strength and the only ASTM A722 compliant reinforcement system in the U.S., is used globally in geotechnical and post- tensioning applications. With this geographic expansion, DYWIDAG boosts its regional stock, shortens lead times and is positioned to better support large-scale civil engineering projects, including ground engineering and building projects throughout the region.

In addition to improving supply chain efficiency, the new site will create local jobs, support regional economic development, reduce carbon emissions, and serve as a hub for future innovation and collaboration with DYWIDAG’s engineering partners and customers.

About DYWIDAG

Since its German roots were established in 1865, DYWIDAG has been a pioneer in engineering excellence—ensuring structures are built and maintained to be safer, stronger, and smarter. Today, with a presence in over 40 countries and a team of more than 1,600 professionals, DYWIDAG specializes in post-tensioning, geotechnical, stay cable, and concrete systems across diverse markets. By combining deep local expertise with global capability, the company delivers structural integrity that stands the test of time.