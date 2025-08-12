Document Crunch Ranks No. 311 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Crunch, the AI Risk Reduction Platform Built for Construction, today announced its ranking of No. 311 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, Inc. Magazine’s annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. In its first appearance on the prestigious list, Document Crunch placed among the top 6% of all honorees nationwide and No. 29 in the Software category across the U.S.

“Being in the Top 6% of fastest-growing private U.S. companies is a powerful validation of the market’s response to our bold vision, which is a construction industry with zero disputes, along with our mission to drive better project outcomes,” said Josh Levy, Co-Founder and CEO of Document Crunch. “Since early 2024, we’ve tripled our team and have nearly tripled our revenue each of the last three years. This kind of velocity reflects the industry’s demand for smarter, scalable risk management built by people who truly know the industry. We’re proud of the recognition and even more energized for what’s ahead.”

What began as a tool for construction contract review has quickly evolved into the industry’s first risk reduction platform, supporting teams across the entire project lifecycle from bid pursuit to closeout. In just a few years, Document Crunch has gone from startup to category leader, now supporting over 400 customers and driving a massive adoption curve across North America, including more than 6000 projects using its automated project team Playbook solution, which was officially launched in July 2024. The flagship underlying technology, CrunchAI™, has revolutionized contract intelligence and features patented, proprietary pre-processing specifically designed for complex documents that are required on every construction project, which is fine tuned on Document Crunch’s unique dataset.

Backed by $38 million in total funding, including a $21 million Series B round last year led by Titanium Partners with participation from key strategic partner Nemetschek Group, Document Crunch has grown its employee base from 30 to more than 90 team members in the past year and opened a new 16,000-square-foot office space and headquarters in the Alpharetta suburb of Atlanta, Georgia, with plans for a new office in its Austin, Texas, hub as well. As part of its Inc. 5000 ranking, Document Crunch was named the No. 10 fastest growing company in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta metro.

“You can feel when a product hits its stride, and Document Crunch is there,” said Chris Ball, VP at John W. McDougall Co. “As a long-time customer and Customer Advisory Board member, I’ve watched the platform evolve from a powerful tool into something even bigger: a mission-driven force that’s reshaping how the construction industry works with contracts and documents. The focus on ‘zero disputes’ isn’t just a tagline. It shows up in every feature and decision. It’s exciting to be part of something that’s not only growing fast but also fundamentally changing the game in our industry.”



Document Crunch’s Inc. 5000 debut builds on a wave of industry recognition. The company was recently recognized as a 2025 Inc. Best Places to Work and 2025 Inc. Fastest Growing Companies in the Southeast. It was named the #1 Growth Stage Company at Venture Atlanta in 2024 and honored with the 2024 AI Breakthrough Award for Best Overall Large Language Model, just one year after OpenAI won the same distinction. Co-Founder and CEO Josh Levy was also honored as a 2025 ENR Newsmaker and spotlighted by Forbes as one of the Top AI Founders to Watch.

To learn more about Document Crunch, visit www.documentcrunch.com.

See the full list at: www.inc.com/inc5000

About Document Crunch

