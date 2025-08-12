SmartPM Named To The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that SmartPM is No. 1163 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

“This recognition is a testament to the SmartPM team’s relentless dedication to our mission: helping the construction industry finish projects on time and on budget,” said Mike Pink , Founder & CEO of SmartPM. “As projects grow more complex and risk-laden, our customers rely on SmartPM’s real-time analytics to gain confidence in their schedules and protect their bottom lines. We’re honored to be included in the Inc. 5000 alongside so many incredible companies.”

This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala , taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

SmartPM ranked 1163 on the list with an impressive 306% three-year company growth. The growth reflects the strong adoption of its AI-driven project controls platform that enables contractors and owners to analyze, monitor, and optimize construction schedules with unprecedented accuracy and speed.

Over the past three years, SmartPM has:

Expanded its platform to serve contractors, owners, and project managers across commercial construction.



Analyzed over 100,000 project schedules representing $350B+ in construction value.



Integrated advanced analytics and AI-powered risk detection to help customers proactively address schedule delays and resource bottlenecks.



Built a robust customer base, including Barton Malow, Ryan Companies, JD Dunn, Zachry Construction Corporation, U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, and over 100 of the ENR Top 400



Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About SmartPM

SmartPM is an AI-driven Automated Project Controls™ and Schedule Analytics solution built for construction. From handling intricate project portfolios to drilling down into simple, actionable insights, our platform offers automated advanced analytics, comprehensive dashboards, and reporting features to enhance accuracy, predict outcomes, and maintain project timelines. With a cloud-based, unlimited user policy, SmartPM seamlessly integrates into operations of any scale, providing an intuitive user experience while keeping all stakeholders well-informed and minimizing risks.