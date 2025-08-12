Grön Expands CBN Edible Line with New Wildberry Pearls





PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grön (pronounced grewn), America’s fastest growing cannabis edibles brand, today announced the launch of Wildberry Pearls, the company’s newest nighttime edible designed to support deep, restorative sleep. Featuring a 2:1 ratio of THC to CBN, the new Grön Wildberry Pearls offer the strongest THC potency per Pearl within the Grön sleep-focused collection. The new Grön Wildberry Pearls continue the company’s commitment to providing consumers with even more personalized dosing options for their nighttime routines.

The new Wildberry Pearls offer the most euphoric expression of cannabinoid ratios within the Grön nighttime collection. Each sugar-coated sphere delivers the bold, juicy flavor of wild summer berries, infused with THC and CBN in a powerful 2:1 ratio of 100 mg of THC and 50 mg of CBN per package, or 10 mg of THC and 5 mg of CBN per Pearl. A calming, flavorful trio of blackberry, raspberry, and blueberry paired with CBN and infused with Alpha Bisabolol, Beta Caryophyllene, Nerolidol, a trio of calming terpenes, helps consumers ease into bed and drift away with intention. No matter the day or mood, there’s a Pearl that fits each person’s night routine with the expanded selection of Grön CBN edibles:

Wildberry Pearls : The newest and strongest THC effect in the Grön nighttime collection, with a 2:1 THC to CBN ratio to help people shut down for the day when their mind won’t quit. Infused with Alpha Bisabolol, Beta Caryophyllene, Nerolidol, a trio of calming terpenes, these Pearls help you relax, fall asleep and stay asleep.

: The newest and strongest THC effect in the Grön nighttime collection, with a 2:1 THC to CBN ratio to help people shut down for the day when their mind won’t quit. Infused with Alpha Bisabolol, Beta Caryophyllene, Nerolidol, a trio of calming terpenes, these Pearls help you relax, fall asleep and stay asleep. Blackberry Lemonade Pearls: The original Grön nighttime pearl features a balanced 1:1:1 ratio of THC, CBN and CBD to ease tension, soothe the nerves and support deep, sustained sleep.

The original Grön nighttime pearl features a balanced 1:1:1 ratio of THC, CBN and CBD to ease tension, soothe the nerves and support deep, sustained sleep. Tart Cherry Pearls: Fans of CBN can find a robust 10:1 CBN to THC ratio, ideal for easing into rest without euphoria but with maximum restful sedation. and minimal psychoactive effects.





“Sleep is deeply personal; some people need gentle support, while others need something stronger to fully unwind,” said Christine Apple, Founder and CEO of Grön. “With the launch of Wildberry Pearls, we now offer three unique CBN formulas, each crafted for different preferences and tolerances. It’s about meeting people where they are and giving them a delicious way to fuel their sleep.”

The new Grön Wildberry Pearls will be introduced to dispensaries in all of the states where Grön products are sold, and are set to become available in each market based on the following rollout schedule:

Missouri starting today (August 12, 2025)

Arizona, New York and New Jersey - August 25, 2025

Illinois, Massachusetts, Oregon, Ohio & Pennsylvania - Fall 2025





For more information about Grön visit: www.EatGron.com .

About Grön

Grön is one of North America’s leading producers of adult-use cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of chocolatiers and confectioners uses only high-quality ingredients and cutting-edge innovation to create memorable cannabis experiences. Grön products are available across the United States, including Arizona, Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Canada.

