Binary Enterprise Named Primary Distributor for TSplus in Japan





HAMAMATSU, Japan, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Binary Enterprise Inc., a leading IT solutions provider headquartered in Hamamatsu City, Shizuoka Prefecture, today announced it has signed a main distributor agreement with TSplus, a global leader in virtualization and remote access software headquartered in Lyon, France.

Under the agreement, Binary Enterprise will serve as the primary distributor of TSplus products in Japan, delivering robust, cost-effective remote access and virtualization solutions to businesses nationwide.

“This partnership enables us to bring world-class virtualization technology to Japanese companies in a way that is affordable, reliable, and easy to adopt,” said Masanobu Ikeda, President of Binary Enterprise. “We are especially excited to help small and medium-sized enterprises implement secure remote work environments without the complexity and high cost typically associated with such solutions.”

Empowering Remote Work in Japan

The demand for efficient remote work environments continues to grow in Japan, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises with limited IT budgets and staff resources. By leveraging TSplus’ high-performance, easy-to-use virtualization platform, Binary Enterprise will provide full implementation support, training, and ongoing technical assistance to ensure smooth adoption.

TSplus products enable Windows applications to be virtualized and accessed securely over the Internet without complex configuration. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide across industries such as education, healthcare, and manufacturing, TSplus delivers enterprise-grade security, scalability, and reliability.

“Japan represents an exciting opportunity for TSplus,” said Henri Merlin, Chief Operations Officer of TSplus. “With Binary Enterprise as our trusted partner, we can ensure Japanese companies receive exceptional local support and the tools they need to thrive in a digital-first economy.”

Affordable, Scalable Solutions

Unlike many traditional virtualization offerings, TSplus products are designed to deliver only the necessary functions businesses need - keeping costs low while maintaining performance. This makes them a compelling choice for cost-conscious organizations seeking to modernize their IT infrastructure.

Looking Ahead

Binary Enterprise plans to expand the TSplus product lineup in Japan with industry-specific solutions and enhanced cloud integration features. The company also intends to foster a nationwide user community, offering regular seminars and networking opportunities to share best practices and technical expertise.

About Binary Enterprise Inc.

Binary Enterprise Inc., based in Hamamatsu City, Shizuoka Prefecture, provides advanced IT solutions and consulting services to businesses across Japan. The company specializes in delivering cost-effective technologies that help organizations improve efficiency, security, and connectivity.

About TSplus

TSplus, headquartered in Lyon, France, is a global leader in remote access and application delivery solutions. Its software enables businesses to securely deliver Windows applications and desktops to users anywhere in the world, without complex setup or high infrastructure costs. TSplus serves clients in more than 100 countries.

