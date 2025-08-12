Tsecond’s BRYCK Block Reinvents Edge Infrastructure with Modern Storage for Modern Missions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tsecond, a leader in edge infrastructure and AI-powered data systems, today announced the launch of BRYCK Block, a modular, fault-tolerant 128TB U.2 NVMe TLC SSD purpose-built for the demands of AI-driven decision-making, secure edge compute, and real-time operations across defense, aerospace, industrial, and critical infrastructure and enterprise sectors.

With enterprises and government agencies under increasing pressure to modernize infrastructure, deploy AI workloads closer to the point of data generation, and protect sensitive information in volatile environments, traditional monolithic hyperscale SSDs—built for controlled data center conditions—can no longer meet their needs. BRYCK Block addresses these challenges with plug-and-scale performance, intelligent fault tolerance, and a rugged field replaceable architecture built for harsh conditions. Its key features include:

128TB raw capacity in a compact U.2 form factor - enough to hold more than 25,000 hours of HD surveillance footage, or years' worth of sensor feeds from drones, satellites, and field-deployed AI platforms.

Eight modular NVMe controllers, each independently managed

Software-configurable fault tolerance through RAID-5, RAID-6, and erasure coding, allowing users to tailor resiliency to their mission requirements

Parallel garbage collection for consistent, high-throughput performance

Field-repairable design with no single point of failure

AES-256 encryption with full TCG Opal 2.0 compliance

Energy efficient design operating within a 25W power envelope



“As national security and critical infrastructure move closer to the edge, the need for secure, fault-tolerant data systems becomes non-negotiable,” said Dr. Raj Iyer, president of global public sector markets at tsecond and former CIO of the U.S. Army. “BRYCK Block is a foundational technology for field operations — enabling real-time decision-making, system survivability, and secure data mobility in the world’s most contested and bandwidth-constrained environments.”

“BRYCK Block introduces a completely new architectural model for SSDs,” added Manavalan Krishnan, CTO of Tsecond. “We designed it to be highly scalable and modular for decision-making at the edge — enabling real-time analytics, inferencing, and secure data mobility in environments where infrastructure is constrained and latency is mission-critical. ”

BRYCK Block is ideal for a wide range of mission-critical applications. In the defense and intelligence sectors, it supports AI-enabled backpacks, surveillance platforms, autonomous systems, and both manned and unmanned aircraft. For industrial edge environments, it enables smart manufacturing, robotics, and energy systems operating in remote or harsh conditions. It also fits seamlessly into edge data centers, providing high-capacity NVMe storage in compact 1U, 2U, or 4U server configurations.

It is especially well-suited for real-time decision-making at the tactical edge, where data latency, system survivability, and bandwidth constraints are critical concerns. Commands such as USINDOPACOM can benefit from BRYCK Block's ability to enable secure, high-throughput data operations in contested and geographically distributed environments.

Fully compatible with U.2-based rugged and enterprise systems, BRYCK Block can be deployed in 8- to 24-bay arrays, scaling from terabytes to petabytes without altering existing architectures. Customers can achieve up to 1PB of fault-tolerant storage in a 1U server or 3PB in a 2U setup—dramatically increasing storage density while minimizing footprint and power consumption.

BRYCK Block is now available to early access partners, with general availability expected in Q4 2025. Tsecond is collaborating with federal integrators, system OEMs, and enterprise infrastructure providers for validation and deployment.

To schedule a demo, request briefing materials, or explore pilot opportunities, visit www.tsecond.ai/bryck-block.

About Tsecond

Tsecond enables AI-driven decision-making where every second counts. Its BRYCK platform delivers secure, modular, and high-performance data infrastructure for mission-critical edge, defense, and AI-intensive workloads across global public and private sectors.

Media Contact

press@tsecond.ai