AutoScheduler Named One of SupplyChainBrain’s 100 Great Supply Chain Partners

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, a leading AI-based Decision Agent that unifies and automates warehouse decision-making, is named to the 100 Great Supply Chain Partners List from SupplyChainBrain magazine. AutoScheduler.AI was nominated by a customer who reported receiving “site savings that exceeded $700,000” after deploying AutoScheduler. The annual list honors companies that have demonstrated excellence in delivering value, innovation, and measurable results to their customers.

“Being recognized as one of SupplyChainBrain’s 100 Great Supply Chain Partners is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our customers,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “Our mission is to empower warehouses to operate at peak performance using our Agentic AI-based Decision Agent that sits on top of a WMS to optimize labor, inventory, automation, and dock schedules in real time. This award validates the trust our customers place in us and the measurable impact our solutions deliver every day.”

Now in its 23rd year, SupplyChainBrain’s 100 Great Supply Chain Partners list is compiled from nominations submitted by supply chain professionals, who identify vendors and service providers that have made a significant impact on their operations. AutoScheduler.AI’s inclusion highlights its success in helping global brands improve warehouse efficiency, labor utilization, and on-time order fulfillment through intelligent decision automation.

The August 1, 2025, issue of SupplyChainBrain mentions “multiple examples are showcased where technology works hand-in-hand with essential human expertise. These relationships are much more than transactional — they demonstrate long-term dedication to meeting evolving customer demands for efficiency, agility, responsiveness, and resilience in highly uncertain times. All of the relationships highlighted here are much more than transactional — they demonstrate a long-term commitment by supply chain partners to meeting ever-changing customer demands for efficiency, agility, responsiveness, and resilience in highly uncertain times.”

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI empowers supply chains with its Agentic AI-based Decision Agent that runs your warehouse. It integrates with your existing WMS/LMS/YMS or any other solution to drive value across the supply chain by optimizing labor, inventory, automation, and dock schedules in real-time. AutoScheduler continuously harmonizes data across disparate systems and intelligently sequences tasks throughout the entire operation, adapting in real-time as conditions change. AutoScheduler is a Decision Agent that automates decisions to improve service, increase throughput, and lower operating costs. For more information, visit: http://www.AutoScheduler.AI.

