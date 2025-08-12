Neon and Razorpay Partner to Bring World-Class DTC Payments to India’s Gaming Market

SAN FRANCISCO and BENGALURU, India, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neon, a leading direct‑to‑consumer (DTC) payments platform for games, today announced a strategic partnership with Razorpay, India’s premier payment service provider headquartered in Bengaluru. The integration enables Neon clients to accept payments from players in India using local currency via UPI‑enabled methods, in addition to credit and debit cards.

Global reach meets local precision

With this launch, Neon’s payment network includes seven partner Payment Service Providers (PSPs), including Razorpay, Stripe, PayPal, Paysafe, dLocal, bamboo, and Komoju. Neon’s payment network covers 99%+ of global mobile game spending, including all top 50 global markets. India represents one of Neon’s priority markets, aligned with client demand and the fastest‑growing user base in mobile gaming.

Chris Faught, Founder and CEO of Neon, summarized the partnership:

“India is one of the most exciting growth opportunities in gaming today: a massive, mobile-first audience, now reachable through efficient direct-to-consumer payments. This is exactly why we built Neon. With Razorpay, we’re unlocking both scale and margin for our clients, while giving players in India the seamless, local experiences they expect.”

Why India & UPI matter

India’s mobile gaming ecosystem continues its remarkable expansion:

A record 8.45 billion app installs occurred in FY 2024–25, making India the largest mobile‑gaming market by volume globally.



making India the largest mobile‑gaming market by volume globally. Yet revenue monetization remains nascent. Total IAP revenue remains modest (~$400 million) but is accelerating as digital payment infrastructure matures.

Digital payment behavior in India strongly favors UPI: in FY 2024–25, UPI accounted for a staggering 83% of all digital transactions in India and 186 billion transactions , making UPI India’s dominant real‑time payment rail.

How Neon + Razorpay work together

With Razorpay’s Online Payment Gateway, Neon now enables Indian players to pay using UPI-enabled wallets, local credit and debit cards in Indian rupees. This unlocks the dominant payment options in India, where UPI accounts for the vast majority of online transactions.

For game publishers, Neon acts as the Merchant of Record (MoR) in India, handling everything from checkout and tax compliance to fraud protection and dispute management. Razorpay’s compliance with the RBI’s PA-CB framework ensures secure, cross-border remittance and timely settlements, allowing Neon to reliably move funds out of India and into global operations.

About Neon

Neon is a direct-to-consumer payments platform specializing in the games industry. Serving global game studios and publishers, Neon provides Merchant of Record services, tax and compliance, fraud protection, plug-and-play webshop, customizable checkout, and seamless local payment coverage worldwide.

About Razorpay

Razorpay is India’s leading payments platform, enabling businesses to accept and manage payments via UPI, cards, and more. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Razorpay powers payments for over 10 million Indian businesses.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68f69a1a-170d-47ce-9f5f-0a0cbf66177a