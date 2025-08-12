West Red Lake Gold Expands High-Grade Zone in South Austin with 36.85 g/t Au over 6.9m, 92.39 g/t Au over 2m and 8.79 g/t Au over 15.5m

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (“West Red Lake Gold” or “WRLG” or the “Company”) (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) is pleased to report drill results from its 100% owned Madsen Mine located in the Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

“The high-grade panel of gold mineralization the team is currently defining and expanding in South Austin has been delivering exceptional grades and thicknesses,” said Shane Williams, President & CEO. “Archaean lode-gold vein systems like Madsen are well known for having pockets of mineralization that are often discrete, very high-grade and require tight-spaced drilling to properly define. The success we are having in South Austin with the underground definition program underscores the importance of getting the drills deeper in the system and into high priority areas of the deposit so that additional high-grade pockets and lenses can be discovered, drilled off and integrated into the mine plan.”

The drill results featured in this news release are focused on the high-grade South Austin Zone, which currently contains an Indicated mineral resource of 474,600 ounces (“oz”) grading 8.7 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”), with an additional Inferred resource of 31,800 oz grading 8.7 g/t Au.

These results further expand on the high-grade panel of gold mineralization within South Austin, which has been a key focus of definition drilling in 2025 (Figure 1). The results highlighted from drill bay 09-4300 have increased confidence in the eastern portion of the lens, while drilling from the 11-4420 drill station has helped to validate the lens down plunge to the east. Additional results from this area were previously announced on May 27, 2025, where drilling returned 61.51 g/t Au over 12.1m, 43.54 g/t Au over 8.35m and 24.61 g/t Au over 11.2m and on February 26, 2025, where drilling returned 114.26 g/t Au over 10.6m, 77.90 g/t Au over 3m and 24.48 g/t Au over 8.5m.

figure 1

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ddd594a-c830-48be-a008-32837eacbda3

FIGURE 1. Long section highlighting Top Three intercepts announced in 2025 from infill drilling stations in South Austin Zone, including top three highlights from current press release. New South Austin high-grade panel has been outlined in red[1].

[1] Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.38 g/t Au and a gold price of US1,800/oz. Please refer to the technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report and Prefeasibility Study for the Madsen Mine, Ontario, Canada”, prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and dated January 7, 2025. A full copy of the SRK report is available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOUTH AUSTIN ZONE HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Hole MM25D-11-4420-024 Intersected 6.9m @ 36.85 g/t Au, from 79.1m to 86.0m, Including 0.6m @ 12.17 g/t Au, from 79.1m to 79.7m, Also including 3m @ 81.23 g/t Au, from 82m to 85m. This high-grade intercept was complimented by visible gold spatially associated with quartz-carbonate veinlets (Figure 2).

figure 2

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5192a01-cad8-45a0-b5e1-1e23e8fb516e

Figure 2. Visible gold showings in hole MM25D-11-4420-024.

  • Hole MM25D-11-4420-009 Intersected 2m @ 92.39 g/t Au, from 80.3m to 82.3m, Including 1m @ 183.79 g/t Au, from 81.3m to 82.3m. This high-grade intercept was complimented by visible gold hosted within an early, recrystallized blue-grey quartz vein (Figure 3).

figure 3

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c4a38dc-3a71-49da-bbef-753c8423f338

Figure 3. Visible gold showings in hole MM25D-11-4420-009.

  • Hole MM25D-09-4300-002 Intersected 15.45m @ 8.79 g/t Au, from 61.05m to 76.50m, Including 5.8m @ 18.57 g/t Au, from 69.0m to 74.8m.

  • Hole MM25D-11-4420-026 Intersected 6.75m @ 17.31 g/t Au, from 84.25m to 91.00m, Including 1m @ 104.87 g/t Au, from 84.25m to 85.25m. This high-grade intercept was complimented by visible gold hosted within a deformed quartz veinlet (Figure 4).

figure 4

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80a9d9ef-a6ec-4510-b997-88107e9aaf9a

Figure 4. Visible gold showings in hole MM25D-11-4420-026.

  • Hole MM25D-11-4420-019 Intersected 6.3m @ 18.28 g/t Au, from 90.7m to 97.0m, Including 1m @ 32.29 g/t Au, from 90.7m to 91.7m. This high-grade intercept was complimented by visible gold hosted within a blue-grey quartz vein (Figure 5).

figure 5

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/572ba2d0-a4ae-45bb-9336-aa38f9603790

Figure 5. Visible gold showings in hole MM25D-11-4420-019.

  • Hole MM25D-11-4420-027 Intersected 5m @ 21.91 g/t Au, from 76m to 81m, Including 1m @ 98.82 g/t Au, from 79m to 80m.

  • Hole MM25D-11-4420-028 Intersected 2.2m @ 42.6 g/t Au, from 78.95m to 81.15m, Including 1.2m @ 77.23 g/t Au, from 79.45m to 80.65m.

  • Hole MM25D-09-4300-009 Intersected 3.25m @ 16.61 g/t Au, from 67.80m to 71.05m, Including 1.8m @ 24.27 g/t Au, from 67.8m to 69.6m.

  • Hole MM25D-09-4300-003 Intersected 3.25m @ 16.03 g/t Au, from 60.75m to 64.00m. This high-grade intercept was complimented by visible gold hosted within quartz veining and quart-carbonate breccia (Figure 6).

figure 6

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23a2a54e-b737-4992-a798-3363912a6d71

Figure 6. Visible gold showings in hole MM25D-09-4300-003.

  • Visible gold was also observed in holes MM25D-11-4420-031 and -033 within significant intercepts as outlined below in Table 1.

TABLE 1. Significant intercepts (>3 g/t Au) from drilling at South Austin Zone.

Hole IDTargetFrom (m)To (m)Length (m)*Au (g/t)
MM25D-09-4300-001South AustinNo Assays > 3 g/t Au
MM25D-09-4300-002South Austin54.7555.300.558.80
ANDSouth Austin
61.0576.5015.458.79
Incl.69.0074.805.8018.57
MM25D-09-4300-003South Austin60.7564.003.2516.03
ANDSouth Austin65.0069.004.004.25
AND 72.0073.001.003.70
ANDSouth Austin84.0085.001.003.27
MM25D-09-4300-004South Austin
80.0084.504.505.73
Incl.80.0081.001.0010.34
MM25D-09-4300-005South AustinNo Assays > 3 g/t Au
MM25D-09-4300-006South AustinNo Assays > 3 g/t Au
MM25D-09-4300-007South AustinNo Assays > 3 g/t Au
MM25D-09-4300-008South Austin
84.1090.166.063.89
Incl.87.0088.001.0010.70
MM25D-09-4300-009South Austin
55.0058.203.204.38
Incl.55.0056.001.0010.68
ANDSouth Austin
67.8071.053.2516.61
Incl.67.8069.601.8024.27
MM25D-09-4300-010South Austin50.7051.701.005.29
MM25D-09-4300-011South AustinNo Assays > 3 g/t Au
MM25D-09-4300-012South Austin91.0091.500.5012.63
MM25D-09-4300-013South AustinNo Assays > 3 g/t Au
MM25D-09-4300-014South Austin64.0066.002.003.01
MM25D-11-4420-001South AustinNo Assays > 3 g/t Au
MM25D-11-4420-002South Austin
72.0075.003.0011.57
Incl.74.0075.001.0027.88
ANDSouth Austin107.00108.001.006.13
MM25D-11-4420-003South Austin85.0086.001.0040.75
MM25D-11-4420-004South Austin103.80104.801.0012.85
MM25D-11-4420-005South AustinNo Assays > 3 g/t Au
MM25D-11-4420-006South AustinNo Assays > 3 g/t Au
MM25D-11-4420-007South AustinNo Assays > 3 g/t Au
MM25D-11-4420-008South AustinNo Assays > 3 g/t Au
MM25D-11-4420-009South Austin
80.3082.302.0092.39
Incl.81.3082.301.00183.79
MM25D-11-4420-010South Austin97.0098.001.004.72
MM25D-11-4420-011South AustinNo Assays > 3 g/t Au
MM25D-11-4420-012South AustinNo Assays > 3 g/t Au
MM25D-11-4420-013South AustinNo Assays > 3 g/t Au
MM25D-11-4420-014South AustinNo Assays > 3 g/t Au
MM25D-11-4420-015South AustinNo Assays > 3 g/t Au
MM25D-11-4420-016South Austin48.0048.800.804.75
MM25D-11-4420-017South Austin
77.0082.005.004.34
Incl.81.0082.001.0018.31
ANDSouth Austin98.1098.600.504.74
MM25D-11-4420-018South Austin
66.0069.003.008.05
Incl.66.0067.001.0010.96
Also Incl.68.0069.001.0012.30
ANDSouth Austin
92.0096.504.509.58
Incl.92.0092.600.6012.11
Also Incl.93.9095.501.6019.09
MM25D-11-4420-019South Austin
66.0070.004.0012.28
Incl.68.0070.002.0022.11
ANDSouth Austin
90.7097.006.3018.28
Incl.90.7091.701.0032.29
Also Incl.92.7095.002.3027.49
Also Incl.95.5096.250.7520.44
MM25D-11-4420-020South Austin71.0072.001.003.36
MM25D-11-4420-021South AustinNo Assays > 3 g/t Au
MM25D-11-4420-022South AustinNo Assays > 3 g/t Au
MM25D-11-4420-023South AustinNo Assays > 3 g/t Au
MM25D-11-4420-024South Austin73.0075.002.004.47
ANDSouth Austin
79.1086.006.9036.85
Incl.79.1079.700.6012.17
Also Incl.82.0085.003.0081.23
ANDSouth Austin
93.8098.254.459.19
Incl.94.8095.801.0019.09
Also Incl.97.5098.250.7515.69
MM25D-11-4420-025South Austin65.6567.001.353.03
ANDSouth Austin71.0072.001.009.70
ANDSouth Austin88.0088.950.953.05
ANDSouth Austin
89.6597.207.553.29
Incl.89.6591.251.6021.17
Also Incl.93.0094.101.1015.85
MM25D-11-4420-026South Austin
84.2591.006.7517.31
Incl.84.2585.251.00104.87
MM25D-11-4420-027South Austin
76.0081.005.0021.91
Incl.79.0080.001.0098.82
ANDSouth Austin 92.2594.252.006.31
ANDSouth Austin
96.2098.452.2528.57
Incl.96.2097.401.2052.42
MM25D-11-4420-028South Austin
78.9581.152.2042.60
Incl.79.4580.651.2077.23
MM25D-11-4420-029South AustinNo Assays > 3 g/t Au
MM25D-11-4420-030South AustinNo Assays > 3 g/t Au
MM25D-11-4420-031South Austin75.6077.301.706.77
ANDSouth Austin78.3078.800.5010.19
ANDSouth Austin
79.8081.501.7017.92
Incl.79.8080.500.7037.94
MM25D-11-4420-032South Austin68.7072.003.304.32
ANDSouth Austin92.0096.004.003.60
MM25D-11-4420-033South Austin72.4073.000.6045.90
ANDSouth Austin
86.0088.002.0014.96
Incl.87.0088.001.0022.65

*The “From-To” intervals in Table 1 are denoting overall downhole length of the intercept. True thickness has not been calculated for these intercepts but is expected to be ≥ 70% of downhole thickness based on intercept angles observed in the drill core. Internal dilution for composite intervals does not exceed 1m for samples grading <0.1 g/t Au.

TABLE 2: Drill collar summary for holes reported in this News Release.

Hole IDTargetEastingNorthingElev (m)Length (m)AziDip
MM25D-09-4300-001South Austin4354765646299-384.00139-28
MM25D-09-4300-002South Austin4354765646299-381.00133-26
MM25D-09-4300-003South Austin4354765646300-387.00129-28
MM25D-09-4300-004South Austin4354765646300-385.10126-11
MM25D-09-4300-005South Austin4354765646300-383.60125-25
MM25D-09-4300-006South Austin4354765646300-369.00123-20
MM25D-09-4300-007South Austin4354765646300-360.00121-8
MM25D-09-4300-008South Austin4354765646300-490.16122-31
MM25D-09-4300-009South Austin4354765646300-386.80118-24
MM25D-09-4300-010South Austin4354775646300-360.00115-11
MM25D-09-4300-011South Austin4354775646300-383.50114-17
MM25D-09-4300-012South Austin4354775646300-495.50111-28
MM25D-09-4300-013South Austin4354775646301-397.80108-21
MM25D-09-4300-014South Austin4354785646300-2100.001081
MM25D-11-4420-001South Austin4355715646376-95132.0010922
MM25D-11-4420-002South Austin4355705646376-95132.0011129
MM25D-11-4420-003South Austin4355715646376-95132.0011114
MM25D-11-4420-004South Austin4355715646376-96135.001128
MM25D-11-4420-005South Austin4355715646376-96141.00113-4
MM25D-11-4420-006South Austin4355715646376-96132.001148
MM25D-11-4420-007South Austin4355715646376-97150.00114-10
MM25D-11-4420-008South Austin4355715646377-95125.0011630
MM25D-11-4420-009South Austin4355715646376-95126.0011822
MM25D-11-4420-010South Austin4355715646376-96128.0011914
MM25D-11-4420-011South Austin4355715646377-95125.9012030
MM25D-11-4420-012South Austin4355715646376-96131.701195
MM25D-11-4420-013South Austin4355725646376-96136.50121-3
MM25D-11-4420-014South Austin4355715646376-97108.00121-12
MM25D-11-4420-015South Austin4355715646376-95124.5012320
MM25D-11-4420-016South Austin4355715646376-96130.001238
MM25D-11-4420-017South Austin4355715646377-94129.0012438
MM25D-11-4420-018South Austin4355715646376-95125.5012329
MM25D-11-4420-019South Austin4355715646376-94108.0012929
MM25D-11-4420-020South Austin4355715646376-95129.0012815
MM25D-11-4420-021South Austin4355715646376-96132.001296
MM25D-11-4420-022South Austin4355715646376-96135.00129-3
MM25D-11-4420-023South Austin4355715646376-97108.00129-12
MM25D-11-4420-024South Austin4355715646376-94108.0013036
MM25D-11-4420-025South Austin4355715646376-94129.0013431
MM25D-11-4420-026South Austin4355715646376-95127.5013425
MM25D-11-4420-027South Austin4355715646376-94114.0013535
MM25D-11-4420-028South Austin4355715646376-95129.0013620
MM25D-11-4420-029South Austin4355715646376-96136.00136-6
MM25D-11-4420-030South Austin4355715646376-96127.501385
MM25D-11-4420-031South Austin4355715646376-95129.0014025
MM25D-11-4420-032South Austin4355705646376-94116.8014235
MM25D-11-4420-033South Austin4355705646376-95127.8014322


DISCUSSION

Accessed through the Madsen Mine West Portal, the South Austin Zone sits south in the hanging wall of the main Austin Zone. Like the other mineralized domains that comprise the Madsen Mine, the South Austin structure is hosted within broad, kilometer-scale planar alteration and deformation corridors that have been repeatedly reactivated during gold mineralization and subsequent deformation and metamorphism.

At the deposit scale the Austin, South Austin, North Austin, and McVeigh Zones are locally folded and structurally dismembered by transposition and rotation into the penetrative S2 Foliation. In addition to this intense deformation overprint, the mineralized veins and alteration have been subjected to the relatively high temperatures of amphibolite facies metamorphism, which led to extensive recrystallization and growth of the skarn-like replacement mineral assemblage of diopside-amphibole-quartz-biotite.

All significant gold mineralization on the mine property is demonstrably early relative to the most significant, penetrative deformation (D2) and metamorphic events. The North Austin Zone displays ‘mine-style’ alteration and mineralization and consists of multiple mineralized domains defined over a strike length of 0.5km. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike to the northeast.

In drill core, or at underground face exposures, gold-bearing zones at the Madsen Mine are best identified visually by fine (sub-millimetre) grains of free gold within strong alteration and veining. All high-grade intervals generally contain visible gold on drill core exteriors, although numerous examples exist of high-grade assays where visible gold was only identified within the interior (cut surface) of the core samples. Apart from the presence of free gold, pervasive silicification (locally accompanied by discrete quartz veining) and quartz-carbonate or diopside veining are the best indicators that a given interval is within a high-grade zone along/within the mineralized structure.

The current underground drilling program at the Madsen Mine is focused on further definition of near-term mining inventory, as well as growth of the current mineral resource. Drilling has been focused on the more continuous and higher-grade portions of the Austin, South Austin, North Austin and McVeigh Zones. This will continue to be the strategy through 2025.

High resolution versions of all the figures contained in this press release can be found at the following web link: High Resolution Figures - August 12th News Release.

figure 7

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f40d6727-05f8-486f-a47e-ba88aa08facf

FIGURE 7. South Austin plan view drill section showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-11-4420-001 through -033 and MM25D-09-4300-001 through -014.

figure 8

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ecedfc14-eafb-40ce-baff-398b2569b7d3

FIGURE 8. South Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-09-4300-001 through -004.

figure 9

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5cb6f517-f657-4b7b-9180-b548ff59c4d0

FIGURE 9. South Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-09-4300-005 through -008.

figure 10

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/316810b1-5465-49c6-bb62-aade4486a628

FIGURE 10. South Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-09-4300-009 through -011.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8c0d03c-0f2a-4c11-9fa9-4cc7db92b12c

FIGURE 11. South Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-09-4300-012 through -014.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/efe22bfa-13f6-4f97-b1a5-70856ac64070

FIGURE 12. South Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-11-4420-031 through -033.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f821f33-4390-4ca9-a843-2cd6e7dd5a3d

FIGURE 13. South Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-11-4420-025 through -030.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91e9e710-99f3-4e71-a1d2-5787a3472d2b

FIGURE 14. South Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-11-4420-019 through -024.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc967018-2c94-4fab-9517-b8b7b3ebb620

FIGURE 15. South Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-11-4420-009 through -018.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee6fe774-245d-4837-8cd2-85671c176577

FIGURE 16. South Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-11-4420-001 through -008.

QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL

Drilling completed underground at the Madsen Mine consists of BQ-sized diamond drill core for definition drill programs and oriented NQ-sized diamond drill core for exploration focused drilling. All drill holes are systematically logged, photographed, and sampled by a trained geologist at the Madsen Mine core processing facility. Minimum allowable sample length is 0.5m. Maximum allowable sample length is 1.5m. Control samples (certified standards and uncertified blanks), along duplicates, are inserted at a target 5% insertion rate. Results are assessed for accuracy, precision, and contamination on an ongoing basis. The BQ-sized drill core is whole core sampled. The NQ-sized drill core is then cut lengthwise utilizing a diamond blade core saw along a line pre-selected by the geologist. To reduce sampling bias, the same side of drill core is sampled consistently utilizing the orientation line as reference. For those samples containing visible gold (“VG”), a trained geologist supervises the cutting/bagging of those samples, and ensures the core saw blade is ‘cleaned’ with a dressing stone following the VG sample interval. Bagged samples are then sealed with zip ties and transported by Madsen Mine personnel directly to SGS Natural Resource’s Facility in Red Lake, Ontario for assay.

Samples are then prepped by SGS, which consists of drying at 105°C and crushing to 75% passing 2mm. A riffle splitter is then utilized to produce a 500g course reject for archive. The remainder of the sample is then pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns from which 50g is analyzed by fire assay and an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish (SGS Code GO-FAA50V10). Samples returning gold values > 100 g/t Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (SGS Code GO_FAG50V). Samples with visible gold are also analyzed via metallic screen analysis (SGS code: GO_FAS50M). For multi-element analysis, samples are sent to SGS’s facility in Burnaby, British Columbia and analyzed via four-acid digest with an atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish for 33-element analysis on 0.25g sample pulps (SGS code: GE_ICP40Q12). SGS Natural Resources analytical laboratories operates under a Quality Management System that complies with ISO/IEC 17025.

The Madsen Mine deposit presently hosts a National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) Indicated resource of 1.65 million ounces (“Moz”) of gold grading 7.4 g/t Au within 6.9 Mt, and an Inferred resource of 0.37 Moz of gold grading 6.3 g/t Au within 1.8 Mt. Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.38 g/t Au and a gold price of US$1,800/oz. Mineral resources as stated are inclusive of mineral reserves. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Madsen Mine also contains Probable reserves of 478 thousand ounces (“koz”) of gold grading 8.16 g/t Au within 1.87 Mt. Mineral reserve estimates are based on a gold price of US$1,680/oz. Please refer to the technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report and Prefeasibility Study for the Madsen Mine, Ontario, Canada”, prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and dated January 7, 2025 (the “Madsen Report”). The Madsen Resource Estimate has an effective date of December 31, 2021, and excludes depletion of mining activity during the period from January 1, 2022, to the mine closure on October 24, 2022, as it has been deemed immaterial and not relevant for the purpose of the Madsen Report. A full copy of the Madsen Report is available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Will Robinson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by NI 43-101 “Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects”.

ABOUT WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that is publicly traded and focused on advancing and developing its flagship Madsen Gold Mine and the associated 47 km2 highly prospective land package in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The highly productive Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada has yielded over 30 million ounces of gold from high-grade zones and hosts some of the world's richest gold deposits. WRLG also holds the wholly owned Rowan Property in Red Lake, with an expansive property position covering 31 km2 including three past producing gold mines - Rowan, Mount Jamie, and Red Summit.

A map accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32c216ab-b12c-4f06-a69f-06a22a98a153

